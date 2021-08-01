Tributes as teenager killed in motorbike collision with taxi is named locally 

A teenager killed after two motorcycles collided with a taxi in Dublin on Saturday night has been named locally as Calvin Gilchrist from the East Wall area of the city.

The 19-year-old died and his young teenage passenger was injured when the bike he was riding crashed with the car at around 10.15pm on the Finglas Road in Glasnevin.

The pillion passenger was treated for injuries at the Mater Hospital but later discharged.

The rider of a second bike that also hit the car was not believed to have been seriously injured.

Sources say the crash happened in the bus lane on the busy road while the taxi was traveling inbound to the city and the bikes were riding outbound.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Schoolboy soccer club Belvedere FC paid tribute to its former player. In a Facebook post, the club said: “More heartbreaking news as the club have also heard of the tragic passing of another former player Calvin Gilchrist.

"Calvin also from East Wall played for the club from a young age were he graduated from the Belvo Academy right up to U14s. A lovely lad and talented footballer, the entire club pass on their deepest condolences to Calvin's family and friends."

A friend of his family posted: “There are no words, life is so cruel, heartbroken … RIP Cal, still doesn't feel real.”

In a statement, Garda said they were appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. “Any road users who were travelling on the Finglas Road on Saturday July 31 between 10.10pm and 10.25p.m and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí,” said a Garda spokesman.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”