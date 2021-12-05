Trevor Deely’s family in fresh appeal 21 years after he disappeared

After 21 years of agonising over the whereabouts of missing Trevor Deely, his distraught family has come forward again to make an appeal for any clue that may solve the mystery of his disappearance .

Now his sister Pamela has told an RTÉ documentary about the family’s exhaustive efforts over two decades to find him.

After intensive searches, police hunts and false leads, the Deely family is still in the dark over his disappearance in the early hours of December 8, 2000.

In an episode of Scannal, to be broadcast on RTÉ One on Tuesday, Ms Deely also described her close relationship with her younger brother.

“He was great fun, very easy-going, good natured all the time. We had the same taste in music; it was all Oasis and Blur. We hardly ever fought; we got on very well together,” she said.

A few days before the 22-year-old disappeared he had returned to their parents’ house from a visit to Alaska to see his girlfriend.

“He was lying on the couch tired with jetlag and mum made steak to give him energy after coming back,” Ms Deely said.

“Then he told me he was meeting up with his pals from Naas that night. I drove him down and he got out of the car, said goodbye, turned his back, and walked up through the car park.

“That’s the last time I ever saw him”, she said. “I can still remember his whole silhouette. It’s so clear in my mind all the time.” She said their mother Ann still held out hope he may come back.

“We thought he might just walk in the front door. Mom even would still say that to this day. She would still hold on to that,” Ms Deely said.

“It’s completely baffling and I’m his sister and I don’t know. All we’re asking for is answers to this mystery.

“I've gone over every single scenario, and none of us know what happened to Trevor.

“If you know, can you please come forward give my parents some peace.”

Mr Deely, who grew up in Naas, Co Kildare, with his two sisters and brother, was last seen walking home from the Grand Canal area in Dublin city centre.

His brother Mark said Trevor remained in his family’s minds.

“We will keep looking for Trevor until we find him. Somebody knows some little thing that happened,” he said.

There is a Crimestoppers reward of €100,000. Anyone with any information can contact Crimestoppers on 1800 250025.