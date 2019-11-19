Treacherous day on Irish roads as motorcyclist (29) passes away after M50 crash and pensioner killed in accident

At approximately 7.45am, a motorcyclist (29) died in hospital after a collision at the merging of the off-ramp and the M50 at Junction 5 Finglas southbound.

Taken to hospital in a critical condition he later died. A post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date, with gardaí appealing to the public for more information.

Fianna Fáil Fingal Deputy Lord Mayor Tom Kitt extended his sympathies to the family and friends of the victim on behalf of the council.

“It’s always tragic whenever there is a death in the area and it affects everyone,” he said.

“We need to be more careful on the road, but accidents do happen. Please God, in the lead up to Christmas it’ll be much quieter on the roads.

“Motorists always want to be alert. It’s sad when a person dies.

“It’s a sad state of affairs for the family and friends affected,” he added.

A man in his 70s was killed in Cork shortly after midnight today in a single-vehicle collision when a car collided with a ditch.

The incident took place at approximately 12:18am in the Taur area of Newmarket, Cork.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the City Morgue at Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem.

Gardaí also appealed for anyone with information, especially those who may have travelled through the area between 12.10am and 12.30am.

A cyclist (25) in Limerick was also hospitalised after he was struck by a car.

According to gardaí this morning, the cyclist was in a serious condition.

His condition is not currently known.

The driver of the car was also taken to Limerick University Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

“Roads are at their most dangerous this time of year and motorists need to be very cautious and cyclists need to wear reflective gear,” AA Roadwatch director Conor Faughnan told Independent.ie.

“When we have a few bad incidents, we feel like there’s no progress to road safety.

“When we see two in 24 hours, we can be fooled that it’s a trend - but it’s actually a small number,” he added.

“Every accident is a heartbreak and we can all do more to improve road safety but people shouldn’t be put off cycling, which essentially is a very safe way to get around,” he said.

Online Editors