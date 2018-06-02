'Tramore is fast-becoming a lucky millionaires town' - €1m Euromillions ticket sold in Waterford

A lucky punter in the south of the country is having a scorcher of a Bank Holiday weekend, regardless of the weather.

The Euromillions €1m prize belongs to the owner of a ticket purchased at the Tramore Service Station on the Waterford Road.

The National Lottery has urged all players to check their tickets for the 'Ireland only raffle' code 'I-DTG-57033' drawn on Friday night. Just 10km from the golden garage, another player in the region scooped €1m in a similar draw last November.

Tramore Service Station store owner and manager, Elaine Farrell said that they are "absolutely delighted". "We are just a few minutes from where the other recent Ireland Only Raffle winning ticket was sold so maybe Tramore is fast-becoming a lucky millionaires town," she said.

"We’ve been spreading the word to all of our customers this morning and I really hope it is a local who is the winner." Elsewhere, a Daily Millions Plus player in Mayo won the top prize of €500,000 on last night’s draw. This ticket was sold at the Newstand store on Market Square, Castlebar. Co. Mayo.

Online Editors