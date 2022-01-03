TRAIN services will be hit by staffing shortages this week due to a surge in the virus.

Irish Rail has confirmed a small number of cancellations from tomorrow until Friday.

They are mainly on Phoenix Park tunnel services between Grand Canal Dock and Newbridge and Heuston commuter routes.

A spokesperson said the cancellations are due to Covid-19 and close contact levels among employees.

“We apologise to customers affected,” said a spokesperson.

“However, even on these routes, the majority of services will operate, and all Intercity, Dart, other commuter routes are currently operating a full schedule.

"We are working across the network to minimise disruption to customers arising from the current unprecedented Covid-19 and close contact levels in Ireland.”

He said a regular timetable resumes tomorrow following the Christmas and New Year schedules.

“We operate over 670 passenger services daily around the network, and while over 650 of these will be operating, there will be a small number of cancellations from Tuesday to Friday – primarily on the Phoenix Park Tunnel services (Grand Canal Dock to Newbridge/Hazelhatch) and Heuston commuter routes, due to Covid-19 and close contact levels amongst employees, and we apologise to customers affected.”