Train line from Dalkey to Greystones closed for entire weekend after fire damages signalling equipment

DART services between Dalkey and Greystones have been suspended for the entire weekend due to fire damage to signalling equipment.

DART services between Dalkey and Greystones have been suspended for the entire weekend due to fire damage to signalling equipment.

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny said that the suspension will be in place until at least Monday morning and it is "certainly possible" services will be cancelled further into next week.

The blaze broke out at a signalling equipment room in Bray at around 11.30pm. It is understood that the fire started within the relay room unprovoked, and officials have no suspicions of vandalism or criminal damage. Rail authorities will not be sure of exactly when services, which affect those travelling both north and southbound, will resume until a proper assessment of the damage has been carried out.

Mr Kenny said the area "requires a lot of cleaning up before a proper assessment of the damage can be carried out," but at the moment, passengers will be required to take other means of transport. "Dublin Bus will be accepting rail tickets, so that will be an option, but we hope to have it sorted by next week," he said.

Customers are advised to transfer to/from Dublin Bus services at Dun Laoghaire for affected areas. Customers using Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort will have bus transfers between Connolly and Greystones. Services are operating between Dalkey and Howth/Malahide, although some minor delay is possible.

Mr Kenny said while Irish Rail services faced disruptions to due weather in March, a fire causing such disruption has not occurred in years.

Online Editors