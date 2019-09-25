News Irish News

Train delayed after it hits and kills cow on tracks


Irish rail passengers are experiencing significant delays after a train struck a cow this evening in Co Tipperary. Stock
Ian Begley

Irish rail passengers are experiencing significant delays after a train struck a cow this evening in Co Tipperary.

The 5.25pm train travelling close to Limerick Junction came to a sudden halt after it hit a cow that had been walking across the tracks.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail told Independent.ie that no one was injured as a result of the crash, but the cow was killed.

“There was some damage done to the train in this incident, but our maintenance crew are working on it so it will be sometime until we get moving again,” she said.

“In the meantime, passengers are being advised to expect delays.”


