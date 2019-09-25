Irish rail passengers are experiencing significant delays after a train struck a cow this evening in Co Tipperary.

Train delayed after it hits and kills cow on tracks

The 5.25pm train travelling close to Limerick Junction came to a sudden halt after it hit a cow that had been walking across the tracks.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail told Independent.ie that no one was injured as a result of the crash, but the cow was killed.

17:25 Cork Heuston has struck a cow near Limerick jct. expect delays to services as a result. Update to follow — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 25, 2019

“There was some damage done to the train in this incident, but our maintenance crew are working on it so it will be sometime until we get moving again,” she said.

“In the meantime, passengers are being advised to expect delays.”





