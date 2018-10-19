Tributes have been paid to a married father-of four-who died yesterday following a suspected serious assault at a house in Co Monaghan earlier this month.

Tributes have been paid to a married father-of four-who died yesterday following a suspected serious assault at a house in Co Monaghan earlier this month.

‘Tragic’ - tributes paid to dad-of-four who died following suspected assault at Conor McGregor fight night party

Graham Tobin (41) was found with serious injuries at around 9.30am on October 6 at a house in the Sruth an Iuir area of Oram, near Castleblayney.

Mr Tobin is believed to have been attending an after-party following Conor McGregor's UFC bout in Las Vegas, which finished after 5am Irish time.

He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

He passed away yesterday.

Local Councillor Padraig McNally expressed his sympathy to Mr Tobin’s family.

“I’d be a frequent visitor to the restaurant where he was a chef,” Cllr McNally told Independent.ie.

“I suppose we’ll never know what the full circumstances of his death was but it’s highly, highly tragic and he’s left behind four young boys.”

Cllr McNally said that the community was “in shock” and that another man had died earlier this year following an assault in the town.

“We had a young man assaulted on the Main St in Carrickmacross earlier this year. He died in hospital a number of weeks later and he was assaulted on the day that he was baptising his twins.”

“This is becoming all too frequent. I want to express my sympathy to his widow and his boys and everyone that new him,” Cllr McNally added.

Mr Tobin worked as a chef at Watters Old Coach Inn, the restaurant posted a moving tribute to its “esteemed colleague” on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the untimely passing of our esteemed colleague Graham Tobin. Graham became a highly valued and greatly appreciated colleague and treasured friend to us all, in the short time he was with us.

"We in The Old Coach Inn would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to Graham’s wife Ramona, his sons Noah, Zack, Jake and Alex, and the extended Tobin and Marron families.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

A notice on RIP.ie stated that Mr Tobin will be: “Sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, his wife Ramona, sons Noah, Alex, Zach and Jake, his parents Noel and Madge, sisters Leah and Jennifer, Leah's partner Damian, parents-in-law Eamon and Mary Marron, sisters-in-law Andrea and Stephanie, brother-in-law Simon, relatives and friends.”

Gardai confirmed Mr Tobin’s death yesterday and said that a man in his twenties has been charged in relation to the incident.

“Gardaí investigating a serious assault at a house at Sruth an Luir, Oram, Castleblayney on the 7th October 2018, can confirm that a man in his 40s, injured in the incident, has died. A man in his 20s appeared at Cavan District Court at 10.30am on 11th October 2018 charged in relation to the incident,” a garda spokesperson said in a statement.

Read more here: Man dies after suspected assault at Conor McGregor fight night party

Online Editors