Tragic mother-of-two Lisa Thompson is laid to rest: ‘Our hearts are broken and shattered’

The Dublin mother-of-two murdered in her Ballymun home this month has been remembered as a woman with a belief in fairness and justice, and a friendly, caring person who had dreams for her future.

Lisa Thompson (52) was found with stab wounds in her home at Sandyhill Gardens on May 10, but gardaí believe she may have been killed days earlier.

She is survived by her children Kyle and Brook and their father Thomas, her mother Bernadette, siblings Ashley and Stefan, and extended family, neighbours and friends.

At the Church of the Holy Spirit in Ballymun this morning, Fr Declan Blake told mourners at Ms Thompson’s funeral mass that it's very hard for our hearts not to be troubled when we lose somebody close to us “because our hearts are broken and shattered, especially with Lisa’s tragic and violent death”.

“We’re in deep shock. Confused, angry, and looking for answers.

"We should not be here today. Because Lisa's tragic and violent death shocked her family and also the wider community. As we all know, human life is precious. Human life is sacred. And the taking of any human life is very, very wrong. And we as a society need to stop and ask ourselves why are we hearing of so many violent deaths?

"There was even another violent death last night. So what's going wrong?” he asked, referring to a stabbing incident in Tralee in Co Kerry yesterday evening.

He said Ms Thompson grew up in Ballymun and went to St. Joseph's primary school and then on to the local comprehensive school.

“Growing up she was always a friendly, caring person who had dreams for her future. She always wanted to be a legal secretary. Lisa did believe in fairness and justice, she was that type of person. And Lisa, at a fairly young age was planning to get married to her fiancée Michael, but he died from illness just a few months before and Lisa never got over that either,” he added.

“Lisa worked in the youth services for some time. She worked in the whole administration area, and she enjoyed her work there,” he said.

Symbols brought to the altar to represent her life were an iPod to reflect her love of music, and a family photograph to represent her love of her children.

Addressing Kyle and Brook directly, Fr Blake said that Lisa really loved them and was proud of the two of them and their achievements.

“The last few weeks have been so difficult for you. It's a very, very difficult time. But you showed your inner strength, how strong the two of you are. And all of us are really, really proud of you. Your mam will always be with you, watching down on you, and she will always be very, very close,” he added.

After the funeral mass Ms Thompson’s remains were removed to be laid to rest privately.

No arrests have been made and garda continue to appeal to the public for help in bringing her killer or killers to justice.

It is believed gardai have gathered CCTV footage locally, as well as forensic evidence, that are all being examined as part of the investigation into the murder.