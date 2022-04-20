Tragic death of young camogie player Kate Moran stuns Galway GAA community: ‘A wonderful leader with a bubbly personality’

Kate Moran playing for Galway in the All-Ireland U16A Camogie Championship Final in 2017. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho

Camogie player Kate Moran (21) initially walked away from an accidental collision on the pitch, but later collapsed and lost consciousness before dying in hospital a day later, it has emerged.

Tributes have flooded in for the talented young player from Monivea, Co Galway, who died 24 hours after suffering a head injury during a club match between Athenry and Ardrahan.

Emergency services rushed to Ardrahan in south Co Galway following the accident, which occurred during a league game on Monday.

The game was abandoned as emergency medics attended to the player.

It is understood Ms Moran, who was wearing a helmet, first was able to walk away from the accidental clash but minutes later lost consciousness and collapsed.

It is also understood Ms Moran and another player went up for a ball at the same time and her head was struck by the backswing of the hurl.

She was rushed to University Hospital Galway where she was pronounced dead yesterday evening.

Galway Camogie says it will investigate the tragedy.

The death has stunned the Athenry area and the sporting community across Co Galway.

The NUIG Commerce student was a prominent player for several Galway underage teams and comes from a family steeped in GAA.

She was a member of the Galway minor team that lost to Cork in the 2018 final.

As a gesture of respect to Ms Moran and her family, Galway Camogie announced the postponement of all adult and juvenile games this week.

Athenry Camogie Club last night paid tribute to Ms Moran as a “tremendous role model” and a “wonderful leader with a bubbly personality”.

“Today we learned of the death of our dear club-mate, Kate Moran,” it said.

“This is a terrible tragedy for her family, our club and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events.

“Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Moran family and friends. Kate will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

“Kate began playing with Athenry Camogie Club at underage level and quickly progressed to Senior A level with great distinction. She holds a Féile, Minor County and Intermediate County title. She played in a club All-Ireland Intermediate final.

“She won two All-Irelands at U16 level with Galway, both titles she was incredibly proud of.

“She was a tremendous role model for our many underage players and a wonderful leader both on and off the field of play.

“Her bubbly personality will be remembered for eternity.”

Ms Moran was an integral part of the Galway U16 teams that won back-to-back

All-Irelands beating Kilkenny in 2016 and Wexford in 2017.

Galway County Council member Albert Dolan described her death as a “horrendous shock and a tragedy”.

“Kate attended the same national school and secondary school as myself,” he said.

“She was an incredibly talented camogie player.

“On behalf of the community of Monivea I want to express our deepest sympathies to Kate’s family,”

Oranmore-Maree Senior Camogie also cancelled its games for the coming week.

“Galway Camogie clubs woke up to devastating news this morning with the passing of a beautiful young Athenry camogie player, Kate Moran,” the club wrote on its website yesterday.

“This is a far-reaching tragedy as many of our own senior girls would have played with Kate on the NUIG camogie team and with her on the 2017 Galway U16s and the 2018 Galway minor panel.”

The club said the camogie community was “absolutely heartbroken” by the news.

Ms Moran was the eldest of four children and is survived by her parents, Mary and Cathal, brother Thady and sisters Leah and Saoirse.

The family run a successful auctioneering business and are well-known throughout Co Galway.