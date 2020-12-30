Tragedy as father of three dies after attack by pet stag

A RENOWNED huntsman died after being attacked and gored by a pet stag.

An investigation is now underway into the freak tragedy in north Cork which claimed the life of the married father of three.

The huntsman - named locally in Liscarroll as Gerard 'Ger' Withers (45) - suffered fatal injuries after he was apparently attacked by the pet stag on Tuesday afternoon.

The tragedy occurred at the Duhallow Hunt Kennels in north Cork where the stag had been raised and kept as a pet.

It is understood Mr Withers was tending to the adult animal when it suddenly attacked him.

He was gored and trampled by the heavy animal before he could escape to safety.

The alarm was raised when Mr Withers did not return home from the feeding area and friends became worried about him.

He was then found lying unresponsive on the ground at the yard.

The animal was lured away from Mr Withers and he was given emergency medical assistance.

Tragically, he was pronounced dead a short time later before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene.

A Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation into the freak accident is now being conducted.

Mr Withers was a married father of three children, twins and a toddler.

He was widely respected as an expert huntsman and well known in the north Cork area.

Mr Withers was involved with a number of outdoor pursuits organisations and was a respected figure within hunting circles.

Locals said they were deeply shocked by the tragedy.

Stags can be extremely dangerous during the breeding or 'rutting' season which extends from September to December.

The large male animals get extremely aggressive as their testosterone levels spike because of competition for females.

Stags have been known to attack hunters and even vehicles.

Online Editors