Traffic disruption after serious road accident in Dublin city centre

The scene of an accident on Amiens Street. May 27, 2022

THERE is traffic disruption in Dublin city centre after a serious accident on Ameins Street that has led to the closure of the road.

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident which happened outside Connolly Train Station. A section of Talbot Street is also closed to traffic as a result.

It is understood a number of people were injured. Paramedics attended the accident around 1.30pm.

A badly damaged motorbike which came into contact with An Post van remains at the scene.

It is not clear how long the road closures will remain in place. Amiens Street is a busy route linking the northside of the city with the southside via the Talbot Memorial Bridge.

Bus services in the area are impacted by the disruption. Luas services are unaffected at this time.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision at Amiens Street, Dublin 1.

“A number of local roads are currently closed and local diversions are in place, with delays expected for road users in the area.

“No further information is available at this time.”

More to follow…