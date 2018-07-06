Dublin city centre traffic came to a standstill this afternoon after two separate incidents, including a Viking Splash tour bus breaking down, caused a number of traffic diversions.

Traffic chaos in Dublin city centre as Viking Splash tour bus breaks down

Traffic came to a standstill at around 1.45pm today on Kildare Street, which has since cleared.

A fire broke out on the upper floor of a building on Kildare Street, with two fire trucks from Tara Street station in attendance.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said the fire has now been put out.

In a separate incident, a Viking Splash Tour vehicle then broke down outside the Shelbourne Hotel on St. Stephen's Green North just beside the Kildare Street junction.

The popular tour bus brings tourists through the city both "on land and on water" and guests are frequently seen yelling Viking jargon and wearing Viking style hats.

A Viking Splash tour bus broke down in Dublin city centre. Picture: Damien Eagers

A spokesperson for the company told Independent.ie that there were no injuries and that guests were transferred to another bus immedietely.

"It was a standard breakdown, everyone is fine. They all got off and were put onto a new tour bus nearly five minutes afterwards," they said.

According to Gardai, the vehicle remains at the scene but traffic is moving.

"There road was blocked due a broken down bus on Kildare street approximately 1:45pm. The vehicle remains at the scene but traffic is now able to move around it," a Garda spokesperson told Independent.ie.

AA Roadwatch said that "delays are improving in the area".

Earlier this morning, a leaking pipe was reported on Kildare Street near Leinster House.

"Irish Water is working as quickly as possible to repair it but it is not a simple water pipe fix,” said a spokesman at the Department of Housing.

