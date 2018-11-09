An overturned jeep on the N11, just after Coynes Cross on Friday caused traffic chaos, while a truck caught fire on the M50 causing traffic to come to a standstill for a time.

Traffic chaos as wind and rain weather warnings in place throughout the country

Gardai and emergency services were at the scene of the truck on fire on the M50 southbound between J4 – J5.

There were no injuries, gardai told Independent.ie.

There was no access to the M50 from the M1 interchange as emergency services deal with the truck, according to AA Roadwatch.

Heavy traffic on motorways today. Pic: Amy Molloy Independent.ie

Traffic was extremely heavy on all approaches, the M1, Clarehall Rd and the Port Tunnel approach.

The traffic problems are replicated in other parts of the city and the country as Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning, which is now valid for the whole country until 6pm today.

In addition, there are also Status Yellow Wind Warnings for the whole country: valid in Munster and Connacht until 3pm, and in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal until 7pm.

"It's very windy and blustery with severe and damaging gusts in most parts of the country today," Forecaster Jean Byrne told Independent.ie.

Cars drive through floods at the junction of Bushy Park Road and Zion Road Rathgar. Photo: Tony Gavin 9/11/2018

"Heavy rain will continue to extend northeastwards across the country, accompanied by strong to near gale force and gusty southeasterly winds inland, but gale to strong gale force winds on coasts.

"A few squally, thundery downpours are likely which may lead to temporary surface flooding. Scattered showers will follow into the west and southwest later and winds will veer southwest and moderate somewhat. Top temperatures will range 9 to 13 degrees."

She said, while today is wet and windy, tomorrow will clear somewhat, giving way to some sunny spells as well as scattered showers.

"Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be frequent across the south and west but more isolated elsewhere. Maximum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh south or southwest winds.

"Showers will continue on Saturday night, the showers most frequent along Atlantic coasts, some of the showers heavy with a slight risk of hail and thunder, but showers will be isolated elsewhere. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees with a touch of grass frost in Ulster where it will be coldest. South or southeast breezes will be light.

"Further sunny spells and scattered showers are likely on Sunday, the showers most frequent in the western half of the country with the slight risk of hail and thunder. In the west the showers may merge into longer spells of rain. Southwest winds moderate to fresh in strength but strong at times along coasts. Maximum temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees," continued Jean.

