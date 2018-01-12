Tractor driver dies after early-morning collision with car
A man has died in Co Donegal after the tractor he was driving collided with a car.
The accident happened at 6.55am on the Lifford to Letterkenny road at Drumoghill.
The 68-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car was also injured and taken to Letterkenny University hospital.
The extent of his injuries is not yet known.
A garda spokesman said the road will remain closed until "at least" lunchtime.
Local diversions are in place.
Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
