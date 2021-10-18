Toys, Christmas trees and electronics added to hard-to-get list as global supplies buckle

Toys, Christmas trees, clothing, car parts and electronics are on a list of hard-to-get items as Ireland feels the knock-on effects of global supply constraints.

The advice from retailers is “order early but prepare to wait” as bottlenecks in the British port of Felixstowe – and around the world – put pressure on deliveries here.

“It’s difficult to predict what this Christmas will be like,” said Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Excellence.

“There will be shortages in certain areas, inevitably, and there may be overages in certain areas, where we have bought too much. Are we going to have a shortage of toys at Christmas? I would be the last person to say Santa is not going to come.”

Europe’s largest toy retailer, Smyths, warned parents again last week to shop early or risk missing out on coveted items.

But World of Wonder toys, which has six stores in Munster, said people will get what they are looking for, even if it arrives later than planned.

“There are definitely supply chain issues, there have been all year,” said Daíthí O’Connor at World of Wonder’s head office in Co Kerry.

“Most toys come through the UK, so Brexit has made a bad situation worse.

“You get the stock, it’s just being delayed and certain prices are going up.”

The big sellers this year are old favourites including Barbie and Lego, with traditional wooden and plastic figurines also proving popular.

“You can shop early, but a lot of stuff is coming in a bit later. The products will come, but we can’t guarantee some of them.”

Retailers have warned that electronics, clothing and raw materials for parts and packaging are in shorter supply as Asian countries shut factories in response to a new Covid-19 wave. Coupled with a shortage of space on shipping containers and a post-pandemic demand surge, it has caused delays, shortages and price rises across the globe.

Arnold Dillon, director of Retail Ireland, the Ibec group representing retailers, said shortages in Ireland will be contained.

“It may be one particular item – not across the board – but it might be a certain product by a certain supplier might not be easily attainable.

“There is a significant supply chain challenge globally and Irish retailers are not immune from this,” Mr Dillon said.

Artificial Christmas trees are one such item, with retailers reporting some delivery delays, according to Mr Graham.

Another potential pinch point is flour and dried fruit for baked goods. Most flour used by Irish bakers comes from the UK but has been subject to tariffs since Brexit hit in January because it contains large amounts of foreign wheat.

Bread prices have risen by 4.4pc in the 12 months to September, the Central Statistics Office said last week, the second-highest rate of inflation in the food basket.

Flour and bakery products were up by a more modest amount, but Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary said things could get worse.

“Food prices are rising at a much slower pace than prices generally, but there are signs that this may soon change,” he said.

SuperValu said it was “confident that our customers will continue to enjoy access to their favourite ranges this Christmas”, given its “robust” local supply chains.

A Tesco Ireland spokesperson said its stores had a “good availability of stock” so far and was building stocks of tinned and dried products in preparation for Christmas.