A US tourist who had to be dramatically airlifted from the top of Blarney Castle after suffering a heart attack earlier this year returned to the iconic tourist attraction to fulfill his dream of kissing the Blarney stone.

A US tourist who had to be dramatically airlifted from the top of Blarney Castle after suffering a heart attack earlier this year returned to the iconic tourist attraction to fulfill his dream of kissing the Blarney stone.

Tourist who suffered heart attack at Blarney Castle returns to fulfill dream of kissing Blarney Stone

David Motte (59) from North Carolina triggered a major emergency rescue operation when he collapsed last April near the top of the medieval castle.

Paramedics quickly assessed that he had gone into cardiac arrest.

Because of the narrow stone spiral staircase, paramedics made the decision to airlift him from the top of the castle - and the speedy rescue and treatment were instrumental in saving Mr Motte's life.

Mr Motte, who was on holidays in Ireland last April with his wife, Joy, said he will remain eternally grateful to Ireland, its emergency services and medical teams at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

"I owe my life to them," he said.

"I am ever so grateful - people were so caring, generous and kind. Everyone we met was so wonderful earlier this year."

The couple have now returned to Ireland - and Mr Motte fulfilled his dream of kissing the Blarney stone today.

He also took time to meet all the staff and people who had kindly assisted him when he fell ill.

Mr Motte said they have fallen in love with Ireland.

"I was a goner - I really shouldn't be here. I've been told that," he said.

"It was a miracle - it really was. The doctors I have spoken to have told me that. I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who helped me that day and in the days afterwards."

Online Editors