Tourist dies following tragic incident on Macgillycuddy's Reeks

A tourist has died following a tragic accident on Ireland's second highest mountain in the Macgillycuddy's Reeks.

The Canadian man (32) was on holiday in Co Kerry and was walking in the Reeks at around 3pm on Monday with a female companion where he fell and fatally injured himself.

Crews from Valentia Coastguard and Kerry Mountain Rescue took part in the search for his remains and they recovered him at around 9pm last night. Kerry Mountain Rescue Team have confirmed they found the man and his partner on Hag’s Tooth Ridge on Beenkeragh mountain, Ireland's second highest peak.

According to KMRT the man had fallen approximately 100m from the ridge. A Garda spokesman told Independent.ie that an investigation has been launched into his death.

They said in a statement: "Gardaí are investigating the death of a 32 year old Canadian man on Carrantuohill in Co. Kerry on Monday 15 May 2017. "The man was climbing with a female companion when he fell. The incident happened at about 3pm in poor weather conditions.

"The body was later recovered by a mountain rescue team and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. " The man's body have been taken to Tralee General Hospital for a post mortem examination."

KMRT say conditions on the hills were calm and cold yesterday but visibility was poor, which hampered efforts by by the coastguard to carry out a rescue by helicopter.

