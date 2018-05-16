Tourist dies following tragic incident on Ireland's highest mountain

The Canadian man (32) was on holidays in Co Kerry and was walking on Carrantuohill at around 3pm on Monday with a female companion where he fell and fatally injured himself.

Crews from Valentia Coastguard and Kerry Mountain Rescue took part in the search for his remains and they recovered him at around 9pm last night. A Garda spokesman told Independent.ie that an investigation has been launched into his death.

They said in a statement: "Gardaí are investigating the death of a 32 year old Canadian man on Carrantuohill in Co. Kerry on Monday 15 May 2017. "The man was climbing with a female companion when he fell. The incident happened at about 3pm in poor weather conditions.

"The body was later recovered by a mountain rescue team and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. " The man's body have been taken to Tralee General Hospital for a post mortem examination."

Online Editors