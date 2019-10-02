Tourist died after choking on dinner at Trump's Doonbeg hotel, inquest hears

An 82-year-old US tourist on a dream holiday to Ireland choked to death while having a meal at a restaurant at the Trump Doonbeg resort, an inquest has heard.

At the Co Clare coroner's court, county coroner Isobel O'Dea found that Janet Buchebner died of asphyxiation secondary to choking on a piece of food on May 25.

She died in spite of the efforts of three off-duty doctors and Trump Doonbeg staff who also went to her aid.

Ms Buchebner, of Destin, Florida, collapsed and died while dining with her daughter, Jeannie McGee.

"Everything that could have been done was done," said the coroner.

"We were fortunate that there were three medics on hand and every possible assistance was given to Ms Buchebner by staff as well."

A US obituary for the great-grandmother of five said she died "while on a long dreamed trip to see her family's heritage".

In her deposition, Trump Doonbeg assistant manager Mairead Flynn said that around 7.30pm she was alerted to come to the resort's dining room.

Local man Tony Pender had been talking to Ms Buchebner and Ms McGee at their table, and Ms Flynn said Mr Pender came to her and said: "Call an ambulance - that woman is not well."

In his evidence, Mr Pender said: "I knew by her face that she was in distress. She wasn't coughing - she just leaned over."

In her deposition, Ms McGee said her mother had a history of heart problems and was prescribed antibiotics for a chest infection 10 days beforehand at Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

Hotel staff approached Shannon GP Dr Peter Flynn to see if he could offer assistance.

Dr Flynn was in an adjacent lounge with his wife Dr Gwen Murray and Dr Ciaran Hughes.

"I was told by a member of staff that a guest had collapsed in the dining room. When I went to see her, the woman was unresponsive and had no pulse," Dr Flynn said.

"One member of staff was doing CPR and another member of staff had a defibrillator.

"I then asked someone to get my wife and Dr Hughes and they came to attach the defibrillator. We also continued CPR for 15 minutes."

However, Dr Flynn pronounced Ms Buchebner dead at 8pm. "There was a large attempt by everyone to aid Janet, but it was unsuccessful," he said.

A post-mortem found that Ms Buchebner's larynx and the upper part of her oesophagus were blocked by food.

