A MAN who collapsed at the top of Blarney Castle in Cork had to be airlifted by Irish Coast Guard helicopter to hospital

A MAN who collapsed at the top of Blarney Castle in Cork had to be airlifted by Irish Coast Guard helicopter to hospital

Tourist airlifted to hospital after collapsing at top of Blarney Castle

The dramatic incident began at 10am when the man, who is believed to be a tourist, complained of feeling unwell.

The man suddenly collapsed at the top of the famous tourist attraction. He was immediately attended to by castle staff and paramedics who were at the scene within minutes.

However, due to the lay-out of the castle with its circular stone stairwells, the decision was made to air-lift the man to hospital for operational reasons. An Irish Coast Guard helicopter was tasked with the mission and was at the famous Cork landmark within minutes.

The person was successfully airlifted from the top of the castle and taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH). The man's condition is unknown but it is suspected he may have suffered a heart attack.

Blarney Castle ranks as one of Ireland's most visited tourist attractions and is particularly popular with North American visitors.

Online Editors