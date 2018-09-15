'Total nightmare' - students tell of health problems in 'mouldy' €1,000-a-month luxury apartment

Two students staying in luxury student accommodation in Dublin claim that they became ill due to mould growing in the €1,000-a-month apartment.

Two students staying in luxury student accommodation in Dublin claim that they became ill due to mould growing in the €1,000-a-month apartment.

Ehsan Ghaffari and his flatmate Helen* are both international students at Trinity College and residents of Kavanagh Court student complex on Gardiner Street, operated by student accommodation firm Uninest.

The complex is advertised on Trinity’s website as "top of the range" student accommodation.

Upon moving in, Ehsan, a fourth-year medical student who also works in a children's hospital, said he noticed an odd smell.

"There was a smell like a dead animal that had been rotting in the room for 15 years," Ehsan told Independent.ie.

"When I moved in the shower panel was missing, the toilet roll holder was broken, the chair and the mattress smelled, this I later found out was a result of the mould not the stains on it, and the room stank," he said.

Ehsan said he had spotted some green mould growing on one half of a storage area under the bed, but when staff came to change the mattress he noticed it on the other half of the bed.

"When I saw the black mould it chilled me. I was like s**t this was the smell, the whole time I’ve been suffocating from this. I'd been getting light-headed while studying in that room, the smell was absolutely horrifying," he said.

Students describe mould in luxury student accommodation - at €1,000-a-month

Images and video obtained by Independent.ie show the extent of the mould.

His flatmate, post-graduate student Helen, who prefers not to use her real name, had previously taken a year out of college as a result of health problems.

However, she said she felt her health worsen after she moved into the accommodation. She told Independent.ie that she was reassured by the property manager the accommodation was in good condition and there was no mould in the rooms.

"When I arrived at Kavanagh I was already starting to feel a bit off, having heart palpitations, some mild headaches and some mild insomnia but I tried not to think too much of it, attributing it to jet-lag and being fatigued in general just from travelling," she told Independent.ie.

Student claimed ill health: 'My whole body was pulsating, my head, chest, stomach legs were throbbing'

"I discovered Ehsan had mould in his room," she said.

"The next thing I know, the next day, they are ‘remediating’ the mould in his room while the rest of the people were still living in the flat.

"They did not inform us that they were going to start this remediation process. I noted people in Ehsan’s room, the affected mattress was in the hallway airing out in the common area for all to breathe."

"They just went in, no masks, no gloves, they just went in with bleach started scrubbing it and released all of this mould into the air.

"Not only did they approach this completely improperly they didn’t even warn us that they were doing this."

Ehsan said he was also surprised by the "lack of safety equipment" in the clean-up operation.

Helen continued; "Over the next three days my symptoms skyrocketed.

"Instead of just heart palpitations I had the sensation that my whole body was pulsating, my head, chest, stomach legs were throbbing, I started to develop peripheral neuropathy (losing feeling in the extremities), which is a condition that I had years ago due to Lyme disease and mould exposure but had been completely gone for months."

Ehsan said; "I had throat pain and my wisdom tooth started killing me. At first I thought it was a teeth problem and had scheduled a dentist appointment to have it removed then I started to experience knee pain and I couldn’t sleep at all.

"After only one day they said the room was ready for me to move back in. Under the bed the concrete was exposed and there was still damp on it, there was a piece of carpet on all corners of it which they hadn’t removed."

Ehsan requested a meeting with the Kavanagh Court residence manager but claims the meeting was a no-show.

Another meeting was set for the following morning, but Ehsan claims once again the residence manager didn’t show up.

It was agreed with the assistant manager that the pair would be moved to different rooms while the problem was treated.

Helen said the assistant manager has since "gone above and beyond" in her efforts to help her.

"It was bad enough that I was moved in to this building, even worse that I was moved into the flat that had the worse mould issue in the entire building, and they told me straight up that Ehsans room was the worst in the entire building," she said.

"They had three chances to keep me from getting sick and they didn’t on any occasion, so that was extremely disheartening, especially having worked so hard to get rid of these symptoms in the first place.

"It’s a total nightmare, this is supposed to be one the state-of-the-art student accommodation buildings, it’s advertised all over Trinity’s website as what is meant to be an absolutely terrific experience so to have this happen having taken the extra precautions was really super-disheartening."

Lucre Group, a PR firm representing student accommodation firm Uninest, said in a statement;

"We want to make our students’ lives as easy as possible and as part of this approach we agreed to an early-move in date for one of our cluster apartments, which we later discovered had an issue. This is very unfortunate as we pride ourselves on providing the highest standards of accommodation.

"We immediately offered alternative accommodation to allow for remedial works to take place. We have since met again with our residents and discussed the matter in detail, and have agreed a solution to ensure that the standards that are expected are restored as a matter of urgency."

In a statement to Independent.ie. Trinity College said:

“Kavanagh Court is purpose built student accommodation that has been developed to a very high standard. As part of our relationship with Kavanagh Court it has an agreed service level for maintenance response."

Kavanagh Court is operated by Uninest, a joint venture between the property management wing of Dubai based company GSA (Global Student accommodation) and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital.

Their existing facilities include 406 beds at New Mill and 296 beds at The Tannery in Dublin's Liberties; 491 beds at Kavanagh Court in Summerhill, 100 beds at Broadstone Hall near Phibsborough, and Ardcairn House with 571 beds near DIT Grangegorman.

The joint venture has plans to develop four further facilities with a total of 1,325 beds.

Online Editors