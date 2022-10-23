Tory chaos gives little hope for Stormont agreement ahead of Friday’s deadline

Plans for a December election for the Northern Ireland Assembly are now at an advanced stage — but no one knows if it will happen.

As the turmoil within the Conservative Party continues to dominate politics in Britain, it appears unlikely there will be any resolution next week to the stalemate at Stormont over the DUP’s refusal to return to the Assembly due to their concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

If the DUP maintains its current stance ahead of the deadline of next Friday, the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris — who yesterday declared his support for Boris Johnston in the battle to be the next Prime Minister — has said he will be legally required to announce a new election.

The election would be held on Thursday, December 15. It is understood the counts for the 18 constituencies will be held at three centres — the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, the Titanic Centre in Belfast and Foyle Arena leisure centre in Derry.

If the election goes ahead, the counts for the following 10 constituencies will be held at the Eikon Centre: East Antrim; Lagan Valley; North Antrim; North Down; South Antrim; Fermanagh and South Tyrone; Mid Ulster; Newry and Armagh; Upper Bann and West Tyrone. The Titanic Centre will host the counts for the Belfast East, Belfast North, Belfast South, Belfast West, South Down and Strangford constituencies. The counts for the final two constituencies of Foyle and East Derry will take place at the Foyle Arena.

While discussions are continuing behind-the-scenes in a bid to break the deadlock at Stormont and prevent the need for an election, hopes are not high of a breakthrough given the ongoing chaos at Westminster.

“The Tories can’t even sort themselves out at the minute, so we’re not hopeful of any movement here over the next few days,” said a Stormont source.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker are expected to issue last-minute appeals for the DUP to get back into the Stormont Assembly when they separately address a key inter-government event tomorrow.

The meeting of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (BIPA) will be held at the Farnham Estate in Co Cavan.

However, for now, the main political focus remains on who will become the next prime minister following Liz Truss’s dramatic departure last week.

Both Boris Johnston and his main rival Rishi Sunak are understood to have secured the required support of 100 Conservative MPs to allow their names to go forward to a vote among Conservative Party members.

However, at the time of going to press, neither Mr Johnston or Mr Sunak had publicly declared they will stand in the leadership contest.

Penny Mordaunt, the only candidate to say she is running, was believed to last night have the support of around 20 MPs.

Mr Heaton-Harris yesterday backed Mr Johnston’s proposed return to Downing Street.

“Boris’s hero Winston Churchill made a successful comeback having been completely written off by politicians and pundits alike. Maybe now is the time for Boris to follow in those great footprints,” said the Secretary of State.