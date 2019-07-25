A top Irish jumps jockey is being investigated by gardai after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a social event.

Top Irish jumps jockey being investigated by gardaí over alleged sexual assault

Gardai confirmed last night that the investigation was under way, but said there had been no arrests.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A complaint about a sexual assault was made to local gardai and the alleged victim was subsequently interviewed by officers.

The jockey has strenuously denied the allegation.

He is well known in the racing world and is highly regarded in national hunt racing.

During an illustrious career he has ridden the winners of a series of major races, both over hurdles and fences, including Grade One contests.

Gardai said last night that their inquiries were ongoing.

It is expected that the man will shortly be formally interviewed in connection with the assault allegation.

Online Editors