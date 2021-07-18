| 14.6°C Dublin

Top independent TV producers promise action as they join RTÉ

Larry Bass has been a major player in Irish broadcasting as an independent producer, including 'Dancing with the Stars' Expand

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

Award-winning television producers Larry Bass and David Harvey have been appointed to RTÉ’s board of directors.

Mr Bass, founder and chief executive of production company ShinAwiL, and Mr Harvey, a media executive, documentary maker and former presenter of Crimeline, received confirmation of their appointments yesterday and said they are “delighted”.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Mr Bass said he is looking forward to the challenge: “If I can find a way to help make the budget go further and to get more of it then my shoulder will be to the wheel.”

