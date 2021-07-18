Top independent TV producers promise action as they join RTÉ

Award-winning television producers Larry Bass and David Harvey have been appointed to RTÉ’s board of directors.

Mr Bass, founder and chief executive of production company ShinAwiL, and Mr Harvey, a media executive, documentary maker and former presenter of Crimeline, received confirmation of their appointments yesterday and said they are “delighted”.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Mr Bass said he is looking forward to the challenge: “If I can find a way to help make the budget go further and to get more of it then my shoulder will be to the wheel.”

Speaking about what he described as “the Government’s inability to look at funding in public service television”, he said action needs to be taken: “They have kicked the can down the road for far too long already.”

He wants levies imposed on global streaming giants including Netlfix, Amazon and Disney who operate in Ireland, to provide more funding for indigenous productions. An EU-wide directive is already in place to enable countries to make the move.

“If we want to have any sort of Irish identity in the deluge of content that’s available then that content has to be paid for,” Mr Bass said.

"Other countries have done it and it’s time for the Irish Government to step up and to legislate for what that levy will be here.

“The levies could have been collected from January 1 and every day that passes is a day where that revenue is lost. It’s an awful shame we are still allowing that money to pass by our front door rather than collecting it and investing it in Irish content. It will help make us a more enriched country and it will certainly help put more Irish content on the world map.

“I am a big believer that when there is a big decision to be made then don’t prevaricate, don’t dilly dally, just get on with it.

"We are a terrible country for just setting up a committee. Meanwhile Rome is burning and we’re fiddling away.”

On whether ShinAwiL will pose any conflict for him as a board member, he said: “There have been independent producers on the board before. Stuart Switzer, from Coco Television, [newly appointed] David [Harvey] is an independent producer and Maya Doherty was an independent producer who passed on her shareholding to her family when she was appointed as chairperson of the board.

"I think it is critically important that people who understand the media and who make programmes have an input on the board. It shouldn’t be dominated by them but it should have people with a wide range of interests and qualifications. I see no reason why a producer on a board can’t bring value and some critical mass to the decision making.”

He said the RTÉ board doesn’t make the decisions as to what programmes are commissioned “which I previously explained when asked by the Dáil committee when I was appointed to the board of the BAI and Screen Ireland”.

Mr Harvey said: "I have been in the industry for 30 years so I hope I can do something positive. The board’s agenda becomes your agenda and RTÉ is facing challenging times.

“I am going to be 100pc supportive of the chair and the board,” he said, adding: “I am not going to hide behind the door when I am asked for my opinion. I think having a ‘nodding dog’ board doesn’t get anyone anywhere. Having ‘yes people’ in any organisation is a disaster.”

The appointments come on the same weekend RTÉ released their annual report for 2020.

Fewer special events and lower running costs during the pandemic saw it report a net surplus of €7.9m, but a fall in revenue of €11m and a drop in operating costs of €28.5m.