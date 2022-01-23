Top accountancy firms turn down a contract with a council in Northern Ireland as they believe the work is ‘too political’

Some of the world’s top accountancy firms have declined a contract with a Northern Ireland council because they believe the work would be “too political”.

Last year, Derry City and Strabane District Council agreed to set up an independent audit of community groups it helps fund, following concerns raised about alleged nepotism within some of the organisations.

However, it has emerged the council has struggled to secure a company to carry out the audit.

In September last year, the council contacted 20 accountancy firms to establish if they would be interested in carrying out the audit.

Eight companies responded and they were subsequently sent the tender documents which outlined the details of the project.

Among the firms who received the tender documents were Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers. However, none of these companies submitted a bid for the contract.

A report prepared for a meeting last week of the council’s Assurance, Audit and Risk Committee said council officers contacted the eight companies to ascertain why no bids were submitted.

“A few of the companies contacted were willing to provide some informal feedback and stated the reasons as to why they did not submit a bid for this exercise,” the report stated.

Among the reasons given was that while the companies realised the council was obviously involved in local government politics, there was a perception the audit was “too political”.

Other reasons for not bidding for the contract included a suggestion the scope of the audit was “too large” and it was difficult to quantify how many days it would take to complete the work.

One firm stated the costs of providing senior staff to work on the audit would average £1,450 per day and they would not be able to commit senior resources to complete this work.

The council report said that based on the feedback received from the companies, the risk of receiving no submissions if the tender was reissued would be “extremely high”.

Members of the council’s committee agreed last week that the audit’s terms of reference should be reviewed and the scope of the work refined, prior to the commencement of a second procurement exercise.