Top accountancy firms turn down a contract with a council in Northern Ireland as they believe the work is ‘too political’

Council has struggled to secure a company to carry out the audit Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

Some of the world’s top accountancy firms have declined a contract with a Northern Ireland council because they believe the work would be “too political”.

Last year, Derry City and Strabane District Council agreed to set up an independent audit of community groups it helps fund, following concerns raised about alleged nepotism within some of the organisations.

