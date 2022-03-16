Top 10 take-away points from HSE briefing today as health services braces itself for flood of revellers over coming days

The next four days of St Patrick’s Day Festival celebrations are the equivalent of a “double weekend,” the HSE warned today.

Hospitals are braced for a possible flood of revellers at emergency departments during the festivities.

It comes as the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital rose to 1,082 today, the highest in over a year with 44 in intensive care, an increase of two since Tuesday.

At the same time record numbers of very sick, many elderly, patients have been presenting to emergency departments and outbreaks in nursing homes are slowing down discharges.

HSE officials at a briefing today highlighted their concerns at the potential impact of the next four days, appealing to people not to attend emergency departments if they have minor injuries but to seek help elsewhere.

Here are 10 things we learned.

(1) Hospitals

There are 1,082 patients with Covid-19 patients in hospital today, up 30pc on a week ago. Of these, 51pc, or around 566 are sick with Covid-19 after being admitted with complications or becoming unwell while in hospital. rest have Covid but are without symptoms and are in hospital for another illness. However, the high number of positive cases mean infection control measures are causing major disruption and 248 beds are closed.

(2) Role of vaccines

People who are unvaccinated are making up 35pc of Covid-19 patients in hospital and they account for 37pc of patients with the virus in intensive care. ”Clearly that is a concern to us,” said HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry

(3) Elderly

There is a slight increase in older patients with Covid-19 in hospital and over 70pc are over 65 which is a jump from previous weeks. Only 44pc of the 556 patients in hospital who are sick with Covid-19 have had a booster shot. Dr Henry said the message to people is that it is not too late to get vaccinated or boosted.

(4) Variants

The more transmissible BA.2 offshoot of Omicron is now dominant and accounts for around 90pc of tests, up from 70pc in February.

(5) Re-infection

People who got infected with the Delta variant are getting re-infected and there are also cases of people catching the classic Omicron BA.1 and getting re-infected with BA.2. More cases of flu are also being seen and they may account for some of the presentations of older people.

(6) Admissions

A record 28,160 patients turned up at emergency departments the week before last and the numbers were very high last week. A high number of these – 6,914 – were admitted to a bed. Over-75s are attending in very large numbers, according to HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor. Trolley numbers are also rising, with more than 300 people waiting for a bed this morning.

(7) Staff shortages

Staff shortages which are Covid-related mean hospitals are without 4,102 workers with another 940 absent in nursing homes.

(8) Deaths

Sixty Covid-related deaths in the last week have been notified, including 39 in March. Four of the deaths involved people aged 35-44. Twenty-nine of the deaths were in people over the age of 85 and 21 among people aged 75-84.

(9) Risk assessment

People are being asked to assess their level of risk if they are out at St Patrick’s Day parades or celebrating. Although wearing a face mask is not mandatory it is advised in settings such as crowded pubs and public transport, where people have a higher chance of picking up or passing on Covid-19 at a time when there is a lot of virus circulating. People with symptoms need to stay at home. HSE officials said while there are more people with the virus the conversion into harm and intensive care is at a much lower rate due to the protection built up through vaccination or natural infection. The coming months are uncertain because people are mixing so freely now with no restrictions, giving the virus multiple opportunities to circulate.

(10) Pressure on services

HSE chief Paul Reid said they did not want to cause undue stress or concern to the public around Covid-19. Severity is less and people should protect themselves over the weekend. The HSE’s main message now is around the pressure on hospital service demands, along with the infection-control measures that need to be put in place as a result of the numbers of patients with Covid-19. Dr Henry said the future course of the pandemic is unclear. “There are still choices we can make and the most important one is for people to get vaccinated.”