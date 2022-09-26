| 14.5°C Dublin

Too many united Ireland enthusiasts are avoiding the hard questions

Sam McBride

A united Ireland poster is displayed on the side of Divis Flats in Belfast

In the place where Robbie Williams, Andrea Bocelli and Bob Dylan will perform in the coming weeks, there will be a very different stage show next Saturday.

Dublin’s 3Arena hosts a discussion about Irish unity, a discussion that has excited many nationalists and speaks to how what was once a fringe idea – that a united Ireland could be near at hand – is becoming more widely believed.

