Too many united Ireland enthusiasts are avoiding the hard questions

In the place where Robbie Williams, Andrea Bocelli and Bob Dylan will perform in the coming weeks, there will be a very different stage show next Saturday.

Dublin’s 3Arena hosts a discussion about Irish unity, a discussion that has excited many nationalists and speaks to how what was once a fringe idea – that a united Ireland could be near at hand – is becoming more widely believed.

Organised by campaign group “Ireland’s Future” and with 33 guests on the platform, the event will be longer, less entertaining but more significant than what normally graces the stage at the concert venue.

Ireland’s Future sprang up in the wake of Brexit. With deep pockets and not burdened by the bloody baggage that hampers Sinn Féin’s attempt to persuade those sceptical about taking Northern Ireland out of the union, the group has organised a myriad of events, mostly involving already convinced nationalists but with the apathetic and the undecided as the real target.

The group’s online material is slick, professionalising and modernising a campaign that until Brexit had been moribund. A video advert for Saturday’s event caught my eye because it was filmed where I cycle to work.

Walking along the west bank of the Lagan in Belfast city centre, Queen’s University law professor Colin Harvey urges people to attend the “historic” event.

An anti-Brexit billboard from 2020 when almost two-thirds of people in Northern Ireland believed that Brexit had increased the likelihood of Irish unity, according to the results of a social attitudes survey. Photo: Brian Lawless

An anti-Brexit billboard from 2020 when almost two-thirds of people in Northern Ireland believed that Brexit had increased the likelihood of Irish unity, according to the results of a social attitudes survey. Photo: Brian Lawless

Brimming with enthusiasm, he says: “I want you to imagine you are there on the night that the referendum results are announced and there’s a vote for constitutional change. And I want you to think about how you’re going to feel that night. You’ll want to be able to say I was there at the Waterfront, I was there at the 3Arena…I joined the conversation about a new and united Ireland.”

Prof Harvey is easily capable of careful analysis and has spent years exploring the complexity of many of the tricky aspects of uniting Ireland’s two jurisdictions. But as a salesman for a united Ireland – as is the case for any product – it doesn’t make sense to highlight the scale of the difficulties involved with what’s being sold.

Just as Brexiteers played down the scale of the problems with that more limited form of constitutional change, so many of those now pushing a united Ireland are calling for difficult conversations, but the conversations they’re having are mostly the easy ones involving people who overwhelmingly agree with one another.

And just as some Brexiteers must now wish they had thought harder about the complexity of what they were embarking on, the most ardent backers of Irish unity might benefit from engaging with some of their critics’ arguments.

The most cogent critique of the case for Irish unity is set out in a newly published book, Can Ireland Be One?, from the veteran Belfast journalist and author Malachi O’Doherty. He looks at the problem of the simplistic thinking of those who took last week’s census results – showing that those from a Catholic background now outnumber those from the Protestant background – as evidence for a border poll.

O’Doherty was brought up Catholic and nationalist and would be counted in the census as simply “Catholic background”. But now he’s agnostic and open to either unity or to the union.

His work is thought-provoking because he is from the constitutionally undecided demographic that will decide the union’s fate and he asks intelligent but irreverent questions.

O'Doherty queries aspects of the pro-unity case that even few unionists consider, such as why is it that nationalists see it as self-evident that Ireland as an island should be one nation, while simultaneously believing Britain as an island should be two or three nations.

He questions what defines any of us as Irish, wondering what sort of future inclusivity is possible under those who don’t view the Duke of Wellington as really being Irish because he was a posh British war hero. Wellington wasn’t Catholic, republican or nationalist, but to say he wasn’t really Irish “is to suggest there is a more precise qualification for being Irish than having been born on the island”.

There’s glib talk from Sinn Féin and others about “respecting Britishness” in a united Ireland, with scant thought that unionists themselves would have to define what they wanted respected. What would they demand in return for accepting a state they didn’t want?

O’Doherty speculates on the likely requests: recognition as a distinct ethnic group entitled to special consideration; flying the union flag on public buildings in their areas; reserved places in public employment similar to Indian legislation protecting scheduled castes; quotas that might see 10pc of An Garda Síochána having to be Protestant or the retention of the PSNI with 50pc Protestant recruitment; and leveraging “other issues that we cannot predict”.

Drawing on Irish history, O’Doherty suggests that “where demands are resisted, they may grow. If the State used violence against protests, resistance would deepen and grievance would spread to neighbours who were not initially committed”.

It’s these dark possibilities of a bungled reunification that are one of the key reasons open-minded centrist voters are likely to be cautious about proposals that look more about fulfilling a simple nationalist aspiration than about building a workable modern state in which hardline Orangemen can be comfortable alongside former IRA men.

O’Doherty considers what would happen if unity went ahead and a large section of unionism rejected the outcome – something most likely if it was close and there were allegations of voter fraud.

It could mean a de facto repartition of Northern Ireland, where unionist areas in the east ignored the Dublin authorities to the extent that was possible and possibly became murderously insubordinate.

Whatever one’s view of unity, it ought to be clear monumental change requires monumental planning – and that has barely even begun.

Just as the greatest threat to the union comes from the pig-headedness of unionist leaders, so Irish unity’s greatest weakness is those who believe their own propaganda that it’s inevitably coming and therefore doesn’t require much toil.