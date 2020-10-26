'Too many people with Covid symptoms aren't self-isolating' - Tony Holohan warns

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said too many people with Covid-19 symptoms or who are waiting on a test are not self isolating.

Dr Holohan tweeted alongside a health advice video on how to self-isolate. He said: “There are too many stories of people with symptoms/waiting on tests and not self-isolating, also contacts not restricting movements.

“Spread the word and make sure we all know what to do if we have contracted Covid-19 or if we have symptoms of Covid-19.”

Dr Holohan stated that self-isolating means people must stay indoors and avoid contact with other people within the household, including older people.

People were advised to clean their room every day with disinfectant and not to have visitors over, to not attend work, school or public areas.

“Even if you feel well, you still need to isolate for 10 days,” he said. “Self isolation means staying indoors completely and avoiding contact with other people, including those you live with.

“Avoid contact with anyone, especially older people…”

“I know it will be challenging for you to self-isolate for 10 days, but these actions will help to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

This comes as 939 new cases of Covid-19 have emerged and three more people have died - but Dublin has recorded the ninth lowest two-week incidence rate nationally showing early Level 3 results may be having an effect.

As of 2pm today 341 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised - 38 of these are in ICU and 16 additional hospitalisations have taken place in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today: 262 are in Dublin, 96 are in Cork, 61 are in Meath, 53 are in Galway, 51 are in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are across all remaining counties.

Today saw Cavan record the highest two-week incidence rate for the virus - with 967.5 cases per 100,000 cases, compared to an average of 309.0 per 100,000 for the country as a whole.

Co Meath recorded the second highest incidence rate with 667.0 per 100,000. Sligo recorded the third highest with 442.5.

However there seemed to be some positive signs for Dublin, placed in Level 3 ahead of the rest of the country last month.

The capital recorded the ninth lowest incidence rate in the country, with 258.1 cases per 100,000 for the past two weeks.

However Donegal, which was also placed into level 3 early, recorded the eighth highest two-week incidence rate despite the measures, with 329.8 cases per 100,000.

