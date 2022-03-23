Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has told the Government there is currently no need to re-introduce restrictions despite the recent surge of new Covid-19 cases.

Dr Holohan assured Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that public health advice remains unchanged as daily cases rise above 21,000.

The Taoiseach’s spokesperson said Mr Martin has spoken to Dr Holohan about the rise in transmission of the virus and insisted there will be no change in policy.

“There is no change to the public health advice and the situation will continue to be monitored,” the spokesperson said.

“We continue to urge the importance of booster vaccinations to protect against serious illness as well as encouraging the wearing of masks on public transport,” he added,

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly’s spokesperson said the virus continues to be monitored by his department, the HSE and Dr Holohan.

“At this point the advice to the Minister for Health is that there isn’t a requirement for any legally binding restrictions or measures,” he said.

The spokesperson said people should continue to follow public health advice and anyone with a positive test result, or any symptoms, should isolate.

“Those who are due a booster should get it. Mask wearing is still advised in crowded settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings. The current number of cases of COVID-19 reinforces the need for all of us to continue to adhere to the public health advice,” he added.

Meanwhile, University Hospital Limerick tonight announced a deferral of almost all elective activity as it attempted to manage “a sustained surge in emergency presentations and a significant increase in Covid-19 activity.”

A spokesman for UHL said the hospital had “moved to its highest level of escalation, meaning emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised”.

Outpatient appointments, elective surgery and diagnostic investigations, have been “deferred until further notice”, and “affected patients will be contacted as soon as possible to reschedule their appointments and procedures,” he said.

However, a limited number of scheduled care appointments are still going ahead.

A visiting ban remains in place at UHL which was treating 89 Covid positive patients, however visits of one person per patient were being facilitated for parents visiting children; for people assisting confused patients; and for people visiting on compassionate grounds; for example, for patients who are critically unwell or at end of life.

Other hospital services in the region remained “largely unaffected” and scheduled care was operating as normal at Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital, and St John’s Hospital.

While the region’s only 24-hour Emergency Department, based out of UHL, remained open for emergency cases and emergency and trauma surgery, the Limerick hospital urged people “to first consider the care options that are available in their own communities, including family doctors, out-of-hours GP services, local pharmacies and local injury clinics”.

A limited number of scheduled care appointments were still going ahead including: Cancer Services; Dialysis; Breast radiology; Cardiology; Clinical Age Assessment Unit; Rapid Access Medical Unit; Nurse-led outpatient clinic; Dermatology outpatients; Bronchoscopy outpatients; OPAT (outpatient therapy); Fracture Clinic; Paediatric outpatient clinics; Endoscopy.

