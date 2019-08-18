In the borderlands of that age-old Munster-Leinster hurling rivalry, it was a story of agony and ecstasy.

'Tonight it's Tipp's turn to party' - ecstasy and agony in the border town of Urlingford as final whistle goes in Croke Park

The border town of Urlingford echoed to the disbelieving cheers of Tipperary fans as they wildly celebrated the county's 28th All Ireland title and a famous 14-point victory over Kilkenny.

For Premier County fans, it was the unexpected nature of the 2019 Liam McCarthy Cup triumph - and the emphatic dismissal of the challenge of old rivals Kilkenny - that made the title all the sweeter.

Nicholas Healy, pub owner, and fans pictured watching the Kilkenny V Tipperary All Ireland hurling Final at the Urlingford Arms in Urlingford. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

Tipp fans who had gathered in the village just 3km from the Premier County border vowed to make it a night to remember.

Nicholas Healy's Urlingford Arms was packed to the rafters with Tipp and Kilkenny supporters, many from so-called 'mixed' GAA marriages.

"I'd better be careful how we celebrate tonight because my partner, Noelle, is a Kilkenny woman," said a jubilant Oscar Collins.

"But it was a great Tipp performance - that is as good as I've seen them hurl in years," added the Thurles man.

However, Cinta Tobin, also from Thurles, wasn't too worried about the wounded pride of her Kilkenny partner, Edward Doran.

"God knows we've had to put up with the Cats celebrating enough times over the years. Tonight it's Tipp's turn to party," she said.

Elaine Martin whose son Conor played for Kilkenny last year at corner forward pictured watching the Kilkenny V Tipperary All Ireland hurling Final at the Urlingford Arms in Urlingford. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

Proud Tipperary woman Breda Hickey and her friend, Margaret Fennessy, said the Premier County may have had a little divine help with their 2019 title.

"Fr John Joe O'Rourke gave out the Hurler's Prayer at Mass in Gortnahoe (Tipperary)," she said with a smiles.

"It's absolutely brilliant - it's lovely to see Tipp bring the All Ireland home."

Alos celebrating was Margaret Fennessy, the aunt of Irish international soccer star Shane Long.

"He would have loved to be here today - it was a brilliant atmosphere."

Eileen Lanphier, from Horse and Jockey, said the victory would be celebrated for weeks to come in Tipperary.

"It is unbelievable - what a performance."

TJ Doyle Thurles, Nicholas Healy owner and Mick Callaghan Urlingford pictured watching the Kilkenny V Tipperary All Ireland hurling Final at the Urlingford Arms in Urlingford. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

Black-and-amber clad fans in the Kilkenny village fought back tears, drowned their hurling sorrows, shrugged their shoulders and did their best to be magnanimous to their jubilant Premier County neighbours.

Mags McCarthy from Urlingford predicted that under the guidance of manager Brian Cody Kilkenny would be back.

Cats fan Noreen McCarthy said the sending off changed the entire match.

"It was a different game after that."

Elaine McGrath from Urlingford, whose son Conor hurled with Emeralds GAA club and the Kilkenny senior team, said the black-and-amber would learn their lessons and be back stronger than ever next year to try and deliver their 37th title.

"This is a young side. They will be back at Croke Park again," she said.

Margaret Fennessy, Shane Long's aunt, and Breda Hickey watching the Kilkenny V Tipperary All Ireland hurling Final at the Urlingford Arms in Urlingford. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

Tipperary and Kilkenny have now faced each other six times in the past 11 years for the Liam McCarthy Cup - and the 27th time in the championship.

Honours are now even over the past decade with three wins apiece.

Tipp savoured previous famous wins over the Cats in 2016 and 2010, the latter when they wrecked Kilkenny hopes of a five-in-a-row.

Kilkenny had already beaten Tipp to All Ireland honours in 2009, 2011 and 2014.

The Tipp-Kilkenny rivalry dates back to 1895 when the two counties met for the first time in an All Ireland decider.

On that occasion, the Premier County emerged triumphant on a 6-8 to 1-0 scoreline.

Tipperary fans also like to remind everyone that it was the blue and gold which won the first hurling crown back in 1887 - a full 17 years before Kilkenny took their first title in 1904.

Online Editors