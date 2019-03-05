Tom Brady: Letter bombs heighten tensions about potential impact of a hard Brexit

The three letter bombs posted from Dublin to three London transport hubs will heighten tensions about the potential impact of a hard Brexit on both sides of the Border.

The source of the small unsophisticated devices has not yet been confirmed but initial reaction from police on both sides of the Irish put dissident republican factions at the top of the suspect list.

The improvised devices delivered to Heathrow and London city airports as well as Waterloo train station would not have caused much damage if they had all exploded - one did catch fire but only the package containing the bomb was damaged and nobody was injured.

However, the significance of the timing of the three-pronged attack is worrying for security chiefs on this island and in Britain.

Since last year, garda intelligence had been indicating that the dissidents were "gearing up" for Brexit and planning to exploit any opportunities that might arise from Border-related difficulties and their impact on communities north and south.

Dissident reaction could range from a car bomb exploding at public or commercial targets to attacks on members of the security forces in Northern Ireland to a series of hoaxes.

Today's letter bombs were likely to have been sent to secure a publicity coup, if the dissidents were responsible, and that aim has been achieved as the incidents made the headlines on all media outlets as well as creating concerns and, in some cases, a sense of fear, among commuters in London.

But the dissidents have already shown again in recent months that they are capable of incidents at the top end of the scale.

It was very fortunate that a car bomb, planted outside a courthouse in Derry city in January, did not result in serious casualties.

This was the work of the New IRA, a faction regarded by the Garda and the PSNI as the most dangerous terrorist group since the Provisional IRA declared a ceasefire more than two decades ago.

The New IRA has been in existence since 2012 and, although the Derry car bomb was described as crude, its bomb making skills are considered more advance that those of other dissident groups while it has also been finding new sources of explosives and weapons and continuing to recruit personnel not known previously to the security forces to have been involved in renegade republican activities.

During 2016 and 2017 gardai seize 100kg of explosives, nine AK 47 rifles, a sub machine gun and a sniper rifle from dissidents.

The New IRA has more than 50 activists another 200 supporters and some have acquired counter surveillance skills by attending courses in countries such as the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

It has been responsible for the murders of two prison officers, David Black and Adrian Ismay, in separate incidents in Northern Ireland.

A search operation by the gardai last Friday served as a grim reminder that the dissidents still have access to Semtex plastic explosives, which was imported here in tonnes by the Provisional IRA from Libya in the mid 1980s.

Only a quarter kilo of Semtex was found in the terrorist hide in a wooded area, near Omeath, Co Louth, but that is sufficient to act as a booster for car bombs.

The murder of a PSNI officer, Ronan Kerr, by an under car bomb outside his home in Omagh in April, 2011, contained 80 grammes of the deadly explosive as a booster.

Despite the decommissioning of a large portion of the Libya shipments by the Provisionals as part of the peace process, quantities remain in dumps.

The Omeath find belonged to a different faction, likely to have been OnH, but in the event of a renewed terror campaign, knowledge of the dumps and access to them will spread.

Online Editors