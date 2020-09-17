Tóibín defends Aontú deputy leader's ‘personal view’ on face masks

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has defended his deputy leader’s “personal view” on wearing face masks during Covid-19 pandemic.

Retired Dr Anne McCloskey has been criticised for her opposition to the use of face coverings during the coronavirus crisis.

The Derry-based doctor, who has run as an Aontú candidate, compared using masks to stop the spread of the virus to "using a sheep fence to keep out mosquitos".

She was contacted by the UK’s General Medical Council (GMC) over the speech she made at an event in Derry.

In a statement given to Independent.ie, Mr Tóibín said Dr McCloskey expressed a “personal view” and “not a party view”.

“We are not a dictatorship,” the former Sinn Féin TD said, before adding: “I came from a party where people were not given the scope to think for themselves.

“Dissent and differing opinions are not the enemy. Debate and questioning is healthy in society. We have learned at our cost in this country that herd mentality and groupthink are very damaging,” he said.

He said Dr McCloskey’s concerns about masks were shared by other doctors and professors, too.

“The CMO (chief medical officer) Tony Holohan has said himself, a number of weeks ago, that the science is equivocal – some people will say it is a good idea and some will say it is a bad idea,” he said.

“We in Aontú believe that we need to be careful and cautious in relation to the disease. We should take the necessary precautions to reduce its spread. We support the wearing of masks on public transport and in shops,” he said.

The Irish News reported that Dr McCloskey also criticised how Covid-19-related deaths were being recorded in Northern Ireland.

"I became very concerned as a medical practitioner when I heard for the first time in my professional career that they had changed the rules on death certification," she said.

"The rules were that anyone who had a temperature or a cough prior to their death, no matter what else was wrong with them, was to be counted as a Covid death. To me, that was fundamentally dishonest. I am strangely confused that my profession, by and large, went along with that.”

Mr Tóibín said the doctor’s speech focused on how the health service in the North was “operating at way below capacity”.

“Dr McCloskey has recently returned to work to be at the front line of the Covid crisis. She has been shocked that so many non-Covid patients are simply not getting critical health care. She has been consistently raising this issue for the last three months,” he added.

Online Editors