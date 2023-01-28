Toddler who died in tragic choking accident to be laid to rest today

A toddler who died in a tragic choking accident is to be laid to rest today.

Joshua Odonkor (2) died on Wednesday after choking on a piece of fruit at his home in Skibbereen Co Cork.

He is reposing at Hurley & O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Skibbereen from 2pm for his close family and friends.

Prayers will take place later with a burial following in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Joshua is survived by his parents Philomena and Moses and his brother Emmanuel.

The alarm was raised and emergency services rushed to the scene on Wednesday. Gardaí arrived shortly after 9pm and paramedics performed CPR on the young boy.

Despite the frantic efforts of the emergency services to save him, the little boy died at the scene.

In a statement, gardaí said they were treating the death as a tragic accident and that foul play was not suspected.

“The coroner (for west Cork) has been notified and a post-mortem will be held at Cork University Hospital.

“Gardaí are currently treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected.

“Owing to the tragic nature of the incident, no further information is available.”

Independent Councillor Karen Coakley, who is a former Mayor of Skibbereen, said there was a sense of "numbness" locally following the tragedy.

"Where it happened is near where I am living. Supposedly the family moved to town over the last couple of months,” she said.

“It is almost sadder because if they just moved to town they don't really have a network of support just yet or family support. Supporting them is all you can do.

“People are just so numb because it is such a cute age when a child is between two and three. It is just so tragic. A simple, simple little accident. It is just heartbreaking."

Cllr Coakley says the community plans to do everything in its power to assist the bereaved family.

"You don't have to be a parent to feel this. It is just heartbreaking. It is just so traumatic. We will do whatever we can."



