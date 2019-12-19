Toddler Santina Cawley died from multiple 'traumatic' injuries - inquest

TODDLER Santina Cawley (2) died from multiple injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to her head.

A Cork Coroner's inquest into the death of the toddler was adjourned after medical evidence was heard on the application of the gardaí.

Cork Corner Philip Comyn heard medical evidence in respect of the toddler's death from Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Santina was found in a critical condition at the Elderwood flats complex off Cork's Boreenmanna Road around 5am on July 5 last and was treated at the scene initially by paramedics.

The toddler was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where, despite desperate attempts by doctors to stabilise her condition, she later died.

Dr Bolster conducted a post mortem examination on the child at CUH on July 5.

She ruled that the toddler died from a traumatic brain injury and an upper cervical spinal cord injury in association with poly trauma due to blunt force trauma with fractures of long bones.

Inspector Conor Dillon told the inquest an adjournment was now being sought by gardaí because a criminal prosecution remains ongoing.

The adjournment was sought under Section 25 (1) of the Coroner's Act, 1962.

Mr Comyn granted the garda application and adjourned the inquest to a date to be determined once all legal proceedings are concluded.

He told the toddler's family that a death certificate would now be issued within five working days.

Present in court for the inquest were the toddler's mother, Bridget O'Donoghue, and her father, Michael Cawley.

Last July, Karen Harrington (35), who is not related to Santina, was charged with the toddler's murder.

Karen Harrington. Picture: Daragh McSweeney/Cork Courts

She was charged with the murder of the toddler before Cork District Court at a time when she was four months pregnant.

When charged, Harrington told arresting gardaí: "I do not understand why I am being charged - I did not murder no one."

Harrington of Elderwood Park, Boreenamanna Road, Cork was later granted High Court bail.

A file on the matter was submitted last month by the gardaí to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The toddler's Mass of the Angels at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne heard last July that she was "God's newest angel."

Mourners were led by her heartbroken parents, Bridget O'Donoghue and Michael Cawley, as well as Santina's four siblings.

Online Editors