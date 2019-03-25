A TODDLER has suffered serious injuries in a hit and run collision in Cork.

Toddler rushed to hospital in serious condition after hit-and-run

The accident, which occurred around 4pm in the Mahon-Blackrock area, left a three year old boy with serious injuries.

The youngster was apparently knocked down by a car just off the Skehard Road.

Gardaí said the vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene.

Pedestrians rushed to assist the injured child with paramedics on the scene within minutes.

He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and is understood to be in a serious condition with head injuries.

Gardaí are investigating the full circumstances of the accident and have appealed to any eyewitnesses to contact them to assist their inquiries.

Any motorist or taxi driver whose vehicle is equipped with a dash cam and who was in the general Skehard Road area is also asked to contact Gardaí.

Garda forensic accident scene investigators are examining the area where the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on (021) 4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line (1800) 666111.

Online Editors