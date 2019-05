A TODDLER has been hospitalised after he was struck by a car in Cork.

A TODDLER has been hospitalised after he was struck by a car in Cork.

Toddler hospitalised after being struck by car in Cork

The collision involving the 3-year-old boy and a car happened at around 9.30pm last night in St Michaels Close in Mahon, Co Cork.

The child sustained minor injuries in the incident and was brought to Cork University Hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Online Editors