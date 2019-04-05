Toddler dies from neck injury after fall down stairs

Gardaí were last night continuing to investigate all circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a 15-month-old boy who died after apparently falling down stairs while playing at his home.

The investigation into the death of the toddler, Sé Joyce, in Clonroche, Co Wexford, is being conducted by Enniscorthy gardaí who have set up an incident room in the case.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the little boy had a cut to the jugular vein in his neck.

This neck injury was the cause of the death and may been accidentally caused by a pen or a pencil, it is understood.

"Following a post-mortem examination, we are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the death of the infant," a Garda spokesman said yesterday.

Gardaí said they will carry out interviews of all witnesses in the case over the coming days in the investigation which is being led by a local detective inspector.

The tragedy happened on Wednesday when the toddler was playing at home. Emergency services were immediately contacted, and they rushed the infant to Wexford General Hospital. However, despite the best efforts of paramedics to resuscitate the little boy, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sé, described as "the joy of the family", was the youngest child of Padraig Joyce and Brenda Quirke. He is also survived by his three older siblings. His parents have been left devastated and are being comforted by family and loved ones at their home.

Local parish priest Fr Bernard Cushen described the baby's death as an "awful tragedy and a freak accident".

"He was the joy of the family, and they're a very close-knit family. They are absolutely devastated, they're really in a bad way," Fr Cushen said.

Irish Independent