Toddler dies after tragic paddling pool accident

A toddler has died following a tragic drowning accident at his home in Tulsk, Co Roscommon.

The child, aged one year and 10 months, is believed to have stumbled into a paddling pool on Monday afternoon.

The little boy received treatment by paramedics at the scene and was transferred by air ambulance to University College Hospital Galway.

The toddler was later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where his condition remained critical.

Life support was withdrawn yesterday.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident and a spokesperso said a file will be prepared for the county coroner.

“Gardaí were alerted to incident of a male toddler in a serious condition at his home in Tulsk, Co. Roscommon on Monday, June 7, 2021.

“Gardaí and paramedics treated the toddler at the scene and he was taken to University College Hospital Galway by air ambulance.

"The toddler was later transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital where his condition was critical.

“Gardaí have been informed that the male toddler died at Temple Street Children's Hospital on Thursday June 10, 2021.

“A file will now be prepared for the county coroner.”