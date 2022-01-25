| 5.3°C Dublin

Olivia Kelleher and Allison Bray

A 17-month-old baby boy has died after he was struck by a car in the driveway of his home in Skibbereen in West Cork this afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 5pm today in Tralispean in Skibbereen.

An investigation has  been launched by gardaí, however the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

Gardaí and the fire brigade attended at the scene within minutes after the alarm was raised.

The toddler was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. However, he tragically died.

A post mortem will take place tomorrow.

The Coroner has been notified and a inquest will take place in due course.

Paul Hayes, a local independent councillor for West Cork said he just learned of the accident late last night following a meeting.

“It’s absolutely tragic,” he told the Irish Independent, adding that he couldn’t comprehend what it must be like for the child’s family.

