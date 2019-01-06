Women across Ireland will be celebrating "Nollaig na mBan" today, by passing off house work to the men, and saying goodbye to the Christmas decorations.

Today is Nollaig na mBan: What is it and how is it being celebrated?

What is it?

Originally celebrated as the Feast of the Epiphany, or Three Kings’ Day, January 6 is a Christian feast which marks the visit of the three wise men to Bethlehem after the birth of Christ.

The traditional Irish celebration focuses more on the role of the woman in the household, reliving her of the household chores and leaving the work up to the men for the day.

It is a day when women would head to the pub and “inhabit this man’s domain without shame” according to Irish actress and writer Sheila Flitton. Women would chat, relax in each others company and enjoy a day without housework.

How is it celebrated today?

Many Irish people associate January 6 with the end of the Christmas season, and the tree and decorations are taken down for another year.

In the modern day where the housework is generally divided more equally, the tradition is celebrated by acknowledging the role and accomplishments of women in our society.

What is there to do?

There are plenty of events across the country taking place today for those who are in the need of a getaway after the madness of the Christmas season.

Dublin's Irish Writers Centre will host their fifth Nollaig na mBan at The EPIC Irish Emigration Museum this evening from 7pm, which will see a number of writers sharing their work. Sinead Gleeson will MC the event, which will see contributions from writers Wendy Erskine, Ethine Shortall, Lauren Foley and Dr Angela Byrne, among others.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring along a book written by a female writer to exchange in a special New Year’s Kris Kindle.

In Co Donegal, over 300 baubles containing tributes to various women will light up the walkway of the new pedestrian bridge over the River Finn.

The personalised baubles containing photos, art and wool will each honour a woman who has had a positive input into someone’s life. The baubles, put together by members of the public, will be attached to fairy lights which will illuminate the bridge.

The initiative is organised by Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce and participants are asked to give a small donation to the North West Simon Community.

For those who have not yet had a chance to go, January 6 is the last day of the Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo exhibition. This year’s theme is Ocean of Light, which features a special focus on aquatic life.

Larger-than-life lit up lanterns in the shape of exotic animals, including emperor penguins, blue whales and seahorses, have made the exhibition a firm favourite each year. With fun for all the family, this year the experience includes not only marine life, but a special Celebrating China and Winter Wonderland display.

Focus Ireland are hosting a special Nollaig na mBan Afternoon Tea in the Maryborough Hotels’ Orangery in Douglas, Co Cork this afternoon from 3pm. The High Hopes choir will provide musical entertainment at the event and guests will have the opportunity to take part in a prize draw, while helping to raise funds for women who will need support in the coming year.

Online Editors