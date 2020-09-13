'To my shock, my dream course was brushed away'

Meath student Cathal Mitchell said he was "extremely dissatisfied" to receive calculated grades in two subjects as the marks were lower than those he achieved in his mock examinations.

Cathal, from Trim, said his hopes of attending Trinity College Dublin were dashed by the "surprising and disappointing" grades in the two subjects so he intends to appeal.

"In my business mock examination I received 96pc, which was the best in my year. I never received less that a H2 in the subject in the Christmas and summer exams.

"But then I received a H3 in the Leaving Cert," said Cathal, who attended Castleknock College in Dublin.

"This is especially hard to take when business is the subject I want to pursue at third level," he said.

"Furthermore, in agricultural science I received not only 100pc in my Christmas exams but also 100pc in my mock examination; the best in the year at school. However, somehow I've only got a H2 in the Leaving Cert," he said.

Cathal got an A in science in the Junior Cert and he has a agricultural background, living on his family's farm, so he always expected he would be strong in the subject. He has also worked as an exercise rider for National Hunt racehorse trainer Gordon Elliott.

"Now I am left wondering how could I have done any more to prove my worthiness of H1s in both these subjects after getting H1s in the mocks," he told the Sunday Independent.

Cathal would have expected close to 580 points if he had sat the examinations and his aim was to get into the global business course in Trinity. "To my shock, this dream course was quickly brushed away when I only received 532," he said.

Cathal accepts that even if he was given top marks in business and agricultural science, he would not have enough points for global business but he would still be going to Trinity as his second choice was business, economics and social science there.

But he does have enough points to settle for his third choice, which would mean pursuing a business degree elsewhere. "The Government should implement an appeals process whereby you can't get lower in your overall Leaving Cert points than you did in the mocks," said Cathal.

