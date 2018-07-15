The scorching temperatures and sunshine brought drought, a possible crisps shortage, soaring ice cream sales, a hosepipe ban and wildfires to Ireland over the past few weeks.

Time to say goodbye to the heatwave? Temperatures set to drop and rain forecast for the week ahead

The coming week is set to see the return of some much-needed rain after almost 40 days of dry weather, but we won't see heavy downpours just yet.

According to Met Éireann, there may be some heavy rainfall later in the week, but drier conditions may return by next weekend.

"The Atlantic will dominate our weather through this week, however there will be no significant rainfall amounts during the early days of the week to alleviate the very high soil moisture deficits," the national forecaster said.

"There are some signs of some more significant rainfall in places on Thursday and early Friday, with indications of drier conditions over the weekend."

Monday will be brighter and fresher with scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures ranging between 16C and 20C. The afternoon will be cloudy, but early morning and late evening will see some sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday are set for similar conditions, but rainfall amounts will be small. Temperatures may reach up to 21C on Wednesday with light westerly breezes.

Thursday will be cloudier with a dry morning, however rain will move into northwestern and northern counties in the early afternoon and will push southeastwards to affect most places later in the day.

Current indications for Friday suggest sunny spells and scattered showers, with temperatures ranging between 16C and 21C.

Temperatures over next weekend will remain in the low 20s, but early indications predict a mainly dry and sunny weekend with some isolated showers.

As the first spot of showers fell today, Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade are warning motorists to use extra caution on roads this week.

"Reminder to all road users to take care when driving on wet roads after the spell of dry weather. It is important to slow down and drive with caution on slippery roads," a Garda spokesperson said.

Members of the public use umbrellas in Dublin city centre this morning as the rain falls again after a prolonged period of good weather, including a ‘heatwave’ and a drought. Photo: Laura Hutton/Collins Photo Agency

According to Dublin Fire Brigade, roads may be extra slippy today as oils rise to the surface.

"After long dry spells rain causes oils, rubber and other contaminates to rise to the surface of the road making them very slippy. Leave extra braking space and take bends a little slower."

Although the rain returned today, thousands of households across Dublin and Wicklow will face water restrictions from tomorrow.

The restrictions will be in place from 10pm to 5am in a desperate effort to conserve water by Irish Water.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today encouraged the public to continue to conserve water as water levels remain critically low.

"Please continue to conserve water. It is working," the Taoiseach said on Twitter.

The night time water restrictions are expected to remain in place for at least a week.

Online Editors