Garth Brooks at Croke Park to promote his scheduled Dublin concerts in 2014. In the end, all five shows were cancelled. Photo: Mark Stedman

News that country music megastar Garth Brooks is planning a series of gigs in Croke Park next year has once again been met with mixed reaction in the communities close to the Dublin venue.

Much like in 2014 when Brooks cancelled five sell-out concerts leaving 400,000 fans disappointed, there are those who want the gigs and those who don’t.

The last time around Dublin City Council had granted a licence for three shows, but Brooks pushed for five - causing a lot of anger among residents in the streets adjacent to the stadium who said they would be prisoners in their homes and forced to deal with excessive anti-social behaviour and noise.

In the end Brooks pulled out of all the gigs, but rumours surfaced yesterday that he now wants to come back in September 2022.

Read More

No official comment has been made by Dublin City Council or Croke Park, but the rumour of future Garth gigs has been met with a mixed reaction.

“I kind of always knew he would come back,” said Susan Mangan from Ballybough, who was part of a group that lobbied for the concerts to go ahead back in 2014.

“It would have been a good thing for the community back then, and then it was a big loss to the community when the gigs were cancelled, and a big loss to other local businesses and the street sellers who had bought the hats and had waited, stocking up months in advance.

“People were afraid to talk about it for months after, and it did set a divide in the community between Clonliffe Road residents over there and us here,” she added.

“Time has moved on. It's been seven years. I think it’s a positive. We're coming out of a very dark situation in the last 18 months, this is a positive now to look forward to, to bring the hotels and the local businesses back on board, give them something to look forward to, give the community something to look forward to, especially the residents.

"No one likes the bad part of what happened in the past but I think we should leave that in the past and look forward,” Ms Mangan explained.

But residents living right beside the venue still have their concerns.

“People need to know what it's like to be locked into your house for five days, and two weeks of banging putting up a stage, and banging taking it down again,” said Clonliffe Road resident Peter Brannigan.

Pat Gates of the Croke Park Residents Association said they had heard nothing yet from Croke Park or the council. They want to know what is being planned, the number of concerts, and what measures will be in place to police them and ensure the safety and freedoms of local residents.

“We haven’t had a meeting on it yet, but my own view is that people don’t have a problem with one or two concerts, but more than three is a problem,” he said.

“There are other big stadia in the country too that could be used. Why do they all have to be here with everyone traveling from all over the country,” he added.

Local independent councillor Nial Ring, who was to the forefront in criticising Brooks in 2014 having described his behaviour as dishonest, disingenuous and petulant, today said that if Brooks is coming he will be coming to a totally different Croke Park environment.

"Seven years ago the relationship between Croke Park and the local community was toxic, with threats to close down the local handball and community centre being backed up with threats against the management committee up to and including legal judgments on their family homes" explained Cllr Ring, who was on the management committee at the time.

"Seven years later the locals now have a €15m state of the art Handball and Community Centre, thanks to years of mediation led by former Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern, residents rep Eamon O'Brien and Paraic Duffy of the GAA.

"Nowadays the consultation and engagement between Croke Park and the local community is excellent and I would expect the GAA to come out quickly and communicate with the local community on exactly what is the status of the rumoured concerts," he added.

"As long as this communication process is in place and we can see some community gain from allowing the concerts, I am sure that Garth would be welcomed to our area as long as he remembers that he won't be the biggest star in the North Inner City - that's our own Kellie Harrington" he concluded.