Time for change? ‘Not turning clocks back can save us €467 a year on energy bills,’ expert claims

A Queen’s University Belfast professor has calculated Irish consumers could save more than €400 a year from their electricity bills if the Government decides to forgo the annual shift to daylight savings time at the end of next month.

Aoife Foley, a professor in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering who specialises in clean energy research, has estimated Irish people would save €1.28 a day by having brighter evenings this winter if the clocks are not put back one hour on the last Sunday of October.

While the EU has been consulting for years on whether to forgo the annual shift in time, Ms Foley said we are now in “an energy war” and this administrative solution to reduce electricity demands around the peak time of 5pm would dramatically reduce demand on the Irish electricity grid.

“By simply foregoing the winter Daylight Savings Time (DST) in October, we save energy because it is brighter in the evening during winter, so we reduce commercial and residential electrical demand as people leave work earlier, and go home earlier, meaning less lighting and heating is needed,” said Ms Foley.

“We are no longer in an energy crisis in Europe but an energy war. Looking at the closure of Nord Stream 1 by Gazprom means it is very likely we will need to start rationing energy very seriously to avoid bigger energy issues in December and January when gas reserves run out if supply from Russia does not restart.”

Ms Foley has calculated that an average household with three bedrooms would save €1.28 a day on its energy bills and €467 a year by having brighter and warmer evenings.

“There is no doubt that by foregoing the DST in winter we would save a lot of energy, reduce our bills and carbon emissions during this energy war,” she said. The professor has calculated this would flatten the “evening peak” curves on energy demand by up to 10pc if commercial demand is included.

During the evening energy demand peaks, between 5pm and 7pm, EirGrid can struggle with power system balance. Ms Foley’s calculations do not include gas savings, or the commercial or industrial sectors, but she says if they were included “there would even more significant energy, cost and emissions reductions”.

EirGrid has warned it cannot guarantee there will not be energy blackouts this winter.

“We need to reduce our energy consumption and as can be seen from my calculations we can save about 2.6TWh (terawatt hours) of electricity in the residential sector alone, which could equate to €400m using October 2022 new electricity tariffs,” Ms Foley said.

“This could equate to about 0.5pc of national emissions just using the existing meters in people’s homes, with some small personal efficiency measures on time of use of larger domestic appliances.”

Ms Foley said she was aware of objections to abolishing DST from various groups, including farmers and road safety campaigners, but she said she believed brighter evenings would have a net beneficial effect across society.

She wants the Irish Government to consult with its UK counterparts on an emergency proposal to abolish DST this year.

The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications referred queries on whether the Government would consider such a move in light of the energy crisis to the Department of Justice. It said Ireland is party to an EU-wide arrangement and surveys showed Irish people would not favour any change that would result in two different time zones on the island of Ireland (in the context of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU).

The State has called for a full impact assessment of the proposal to be carried out prior to any final decisions being made at EU level.