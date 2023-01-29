TikTok to layoff some recruitment staff in Dublin office

TikTok is to lay off some recruitment staff based in its Dublin office, a spokesperson for the social media giant has confirmed.

The Chinese social media company, which employs 3,000 people in Ireland, has already begun laying off recruitment staff in the US and also cut hundreds of jobs in China last year.

A spokesperson for TikTok in Ireland confirmed that the company was letting go “a small number of employees”. The exact number of layoffs is not yet known.

“While we continue to hire as a business globally, we are streamlining our talent acquisition function and as a result, parting ways with a small number of colleagues.

“Impacted employees have been encouraged to apply for open roles within the company, with some already being offered new internal opportunities. We greatly appreciate these colleagues’ contributions and are working closely with those impacted to support them through this time of change,” the spokesperson said.

Bytedance, the Chinese giant that owns TikTok, said late last year that it was revising its ad revenue for the year downward by €2bn, with fears this would lead to layoffs.

The company said it is committed to hiring in Ireland, despite these layoffs, after it announced 1,000 new jobs last year.

It is the latest tech giant to cull jobs after Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and many others have trimmed their workforces in the second half of 2022 amid concerns over inflationary pressures and economic downturn.