CHAMPION horse rider Tiggy Hancock was laid to rest today as sadness engulfed her small rural community.

Tiggy (15), from Corries House, Corries, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow died last Wednesday, afternoon at the Greenogue Equestrian Centre, Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The champion equestrian rider was rushed shortly after 2pm by emergency personnel to Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Kilkenny College student is survived by her parents Jane and Frank along with sisters Eliza (25) and 21-year-old Lucy.

The Very Reverends Kevin Ronné and Dean Tom Gordan co-officiated at the 2pm ceremony at the Good Shepherd Church, in Lorum, Co Carlow.

Her father thanked all those who came to the ceremony and who have given comfort to the family.

“Tiggy is our little darling and it’s wonderful to see how loved she is by all. I’d particularly like to mention the Carlow Pony Club, Ballinree, Garyhill, Fenagh and Bagenalstown and many others who have been so good to us including Kilkenny College, her equestrian friends.

“Thanks to the parish of Lorum for being so wonderful to us. Tiggy’s final resting place is in a beautiful spot.”

Tiggy Hancock during Pony Eventing Europeans Final Training at Orchard Lodge in Calverstown, Kildare. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Tiggy Hancock during Pony Eventing Europeans Final Training at Orchard Lodge in Calverstown, Kildare. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Horse Sport Ireland’s Acting CEO Joe Reynolds said riders across the world have been wearing yellow ribbons in her honour.

“It’s really interesting how the equestrian world has turned yellow this weekend, Tiggy’s favourite colour, the jockeys in Royal Ascot wore yellow ribbons, the Irish event riders in Germany are wearing yellow, the global champions tour wore yellow, the Irish team that are competing in the Nations Cup in Poland are all wearing yellow armbands, Tiggy was a great fan of the German rider Marcus Ehning and he’s worn yellow armband in recognition of that.”

There was a guard of honour involving the eventing riders, pony clubs and Irish Pony Society on the road close to her home Corries House and also at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Lorum.

There were also loudspeakers located outside the small rural church where mourners gathered outside and in adjoining fields as Covid-19 restrictions allowed a maximum of 50 people to attend inside.

Her funeral service leaflet was filled with beautiful photographs of Tiggy as a child with her favourite rag doll Rab Rab, with her close friend Josh Williamson, son of retired jockey Norman and her family.

The service was filled with hymns and poems by poets such as I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud, by William Wordsworth.

Her simple wicker coffin was adorned by white, pink and yellow roses and an assortment of flowers with a photograph of Tiggy doing what she loved most - riding a horse.

Her two sisters gave readings and Eliza said: ”I’ll always remember Tiggy as my funny wacky little sister, in every flower and bird. You could always count on her for a Christmas Day swim.

"Tiggy I love and miss you so much. I know you are up there smiling down on us and always.”

Her sister Lucy in a reflection added: “I could stand here for hours and talk about Tiggy. She and I were best friends even though I was seven years older.

"She was fiercely loyal. She had a strong moral compass. Tiggy was beautiful from her core, her eyes sparkled from within.

"She was this tiny perfect person. She was stubborn and strong willed and well able to stand up for herself. We laughed and cried together so many times. I relied on Tiggy so much.

“Above all Tiggy was just so kind. She made the world a better place. Tigster I miss you more than you could ever understand and love you even more, I can’t wait until the time I can wrap you in my arms and tell you I love you once more.”

Two of her godparents Linda Kidd and Tom Sommerville and uncle Brian Hancock gave readings during the hour-long service.

Rev Ronné told mourners: “Her talent, friendship, sheer lightness of being she brought to every situation.

"She had a quality of groundfulness, aura of peace and bright eyed optimism and a zest for life. There is a horror at such a gifted and beautiful life at such a young age. Her future was full of dazzling promise in such many different ways.

“Her death is full of shock and cannot be comprehended and perhaps even angered. It challenges even those with religious fervour. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.”

In his eulogy, family friend Tom said: “I wish I was a million miles away. We would like to thank everyone for so much help over the past number of days - it has been a huge help.

“I’m not sure what Tiggy would make of me standing here today as I barely know the back end of a horse.

"I’ve watched her from a distance, barely seeing her once a year.

"From a tiny scrap of a baby weighing just five pounds, she epitomised the best things come in small packages. Tiggy and her terrier dog Toffee were always side by side through life."

He spoke about how Tiggy was comfortable talking to adults as well as her contemporaries and she light up every room.

"She became one of their foremost riders of her generation. I have no doubt we would have seen her competing at a future Olympics. She spent hours and hours practising.

"Tiggy had so many tributes from so many well known names such as Rachel Blackmore.

“She could not be defined by equestrian accomplishments. Tiggy was a funny kind, generous and sometimes opinionated person. We must laugh, talk and cry about her to keep her spirit alive. ”

Traffic restrictions were in place leading up to and during the funeral. Hundreds of people lined the cortege route from the young girl’s home to the church some three kilometres away, after her family asked them to do so.