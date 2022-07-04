Tiger who? Golf fans at JP McManus Pro-Am reserve their biggest roar for local hurling hero John Kiely

Hollywood actor Bill Murray and Niall Horan playing golf at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare, Co Limerick. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan playing golf at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare, Co Limerick. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Former footballer Niall Quinn stops for a selfie during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Co Limerick. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tiger Woods and Limerick hurling manager John Kiely shake hands alongside businessman JP McManus (centre) during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

There may have been a galaxy of stars from the worlds of film, music and golf at the sixth JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare today, but the home fans reserved their biggest roar of the day for local hero John Kiely.

Fresh from his nail-biting semi-final in Croke Park on Sunday, the Limerick senior hurling manager was the star everyone wanted to get their photo taken with – leaving 15-times Major winner Tiger Woods in the shade.

“Can you sign this, John?…Well done, John… Best of luck, John,” shouted mothers, fathers, grandparents and children, as the hurling impresario made his way to meet Tiger at the first tee.

“Sure, he’s one of our own, and he’s put us in another All-Ireland final,” quipped a man balancing on his tippy-toes behind a scrum of journalists, spectators, security personnel and course stewards, to catch a glimpse of the Limerick manager.

Kiely grabbed Tiger, patted him on his back, and later joked that the US golf legend needed to “work on his weak side”.

“There’s times we could do with him in Croke Park,” continued Kiely, who beckoned Limerick hurling captain and local sporting hero Declan Hannon into the fold as the GAA stars and Woods posed for photos with McManus in the middle.

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next Close 4 July 2022; Tiger Woods of USA, left, and Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile LIMERICK, IRELAND - JULY 04: Tiger Woods of United States plays his second shot to the 9th hole during Day One of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on July 04, 2022 in Limerick, Ireland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Comedian Bill Murray reacts to members of the public during the JP McManus Pro-Am charity golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland, Monday, July, 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Singer and songwriter Niall Horan takes a picture with fans during the JP McManus Pro-Am golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) 4 July 2022; Tiger Woods of USA during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile 4 July 2022; Rory McIlroy watches his drive on the second during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 4 July 2022; Rory McIlroy during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 4 July 2022; Xander Schauffele of USA, left, Gerry McIlroy, father of Rory, on the 10th during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile 4 July 2022; Tiger Woods of USA tees off on the ninth during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile 04/07/2022 Tiger Woods pictured at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Justin Thomas pictured with JP McManus and John Kiely at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Padraig Harrington pictured at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Justin Thomas pictured at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 John Rahm pictured at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Shane Lowry poses for a selfie with Patrick Hore from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Ian Woosnam pictured at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Shane Lowry pictured at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Padraig Harrington pictured at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Actor Bill Murray pictured with playing partner Jamie Dornan at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 4 July 2022; Matt Fitzpatrick on the second green during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 4 July 2022; Actor Bill Murray during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 4 July 2022; Irish businessmen Dermot Desmond, left, and JP McManus during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 4 July 2022; Matt Fitzpatrick on the second fairway during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 4 July 2022; Actors Jamie Dornan, right, and Bill Murray during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 4 July 2022; Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile 4 July 2022; PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile 4 July 2022; Matt Fitzpatrick putts on the second green during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 4 July 2022; Irish businessmen Dermot Desmond, left, and JP McManus during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 04/07/2022 Niall Horan pictured at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Actor Bill Murray pictured with caddie Paul McCarthy at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Actor Bill Murray pictured at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Actor Bill Murray pictured with playing partners Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Actor Bill Murray pictured with playing partner Niall Horan at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Niall Horan pictured at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney 04/07/2022 Actor Bill Murray pictured with playing partner Jamie Dornan at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 4 July 2022; Tiger Woods of USA, left, and Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Some 40,000 golf fans descended on Adare today for the first day of the event.

Gazing across a sea of spectators, Woods – who survived a near-fatal car crash in Los Angeles last year – was lost for words when asked by the Irish Independent if he had been practising his hurling swing but offered that the crowds were “really crazy”.

The day was all about “having fun”, he said.

“It’s great to be back, this is a totally relaxed atmosphere – this is all about charity, this is about having fun and doing something for the local communities, and what JP has done over the years has been truly remarkable, and we are here to support him,” he added.

A slightly frail-looking Woods was driven around the course which hosts the Ryder Cup in 2027. “It was a lot easier when I was walking so I don’t know how the hell I’m gonna get my cart around here, so we’ll see,” he added.

The US golf legend is lucky to be still standing on a golf course given what happened to him last year. However, the massive roar of applause and whoops from the crowd, after he thundered his first shot straight down the fairway, showed the Tiger has yet to be tamed.

Meanwhile, 2020 Hurler of the Year Gearóid Hegarty was busy signing autographs on the sidelines. He admitted that even he was here to see “the main man” Woods – “that’s why all the crowds are here, to see him”.

Local Tiger fanatic James “Bomba” Hogan was thrilled when Woods gave him a “thumbs-up” after the Rathkeale superfan showed him his arm emblazoned with a giant tattoo of the American golfer holding the British Open Claret Jug.

“I just love Tiger, I love the way he plays, and I have won a lot of money on him over the years, he saw the tattoo and gave me the thumbs-up, I’m hoping he’ll autograph it later,” he said.

Another fan, Chrissie Sheedy, who travelled to Adare from Kilcullen, Co Kildare, with her husband Declan, was beaming when she bagged one of Woods’s golf balls at the practice greens.

“It’s a Bridgestone 1, can you get his signature for me, but make sure you give it back though,” Ms Sheedy asked.

“We’re here for two days, it’s absolutely wonderful, brilliant, a great atmosphere, and seeing Tiger is just absolutely amazing,” she added.

Eleven of the world’s top 12 golfers answered JP McManus’s call to support the Pro-Am, which has already raised a total of €140m for charities across the mid-west and with more to come on the back of this year’s event.

Celebrity autograph hunters were not left disappointed as they got up close with the likes of Hollywood actors Bill Murray and Jamie Dornan, pop stars Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Nicky Byrne from Westlife, as well as horse-racing legends Tony McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald, Johnny Murtagh, Charlie Swan and Ruby Walsh.

Bill Murray, who accompanied McManus to Croke Park for Limerick’s frantic semi-final win the previous day, told the Limerick Leader: “Well, I played golf with JP McManus and he beat me pretty soundly so I’ve been practising ever since. My only handicap today will be if I run into any relatives of mine, that’ll be the big problem, or if I start drinking on the (course).”

Former Republic of Ireland striker, Niall Quinn, who went around the course with British golf legend Nick Faldo was feeling “what a child must feel like when you go to Disneyland for the first time”.

Standing in awe beside his golfing heroes, he said: “It’s just amazing, extraordinary and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Meanwhile, Rory Mcllroy was also up for the “craic”, borrowing Tiger’s driver and preparing for chilling out afterwards. He said: “It’s good fun, even last night, getting together with everyone, having a couple of drinks and the craic, it’s what it’s all about.”

And despite being on the same team as bandmates Shane Filan and Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan was working on a plan to “secretly beat both of them because they are bigger into their golf than I am”.