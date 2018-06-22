TICKETS to see Pope Francis at Croke Park in August have been entirely snapped up already.

Tickets to see Pope Francis at Croke Park are all gone - here's how you could still see him during his Irish visit

Organisers of the first Papal visit since 1979 say that interest in his public appearances is extremely high.

People wanting to get tickets for events in the Phoenix Park and Knock will be able to apply online next Monday. Organisers stressed today that the number of young people signing up for the World Meetings of Families (WMOF) exceeds what many would expect.

More than one in four of the 34,000 people who have pre-registered to take part in the WMOF are under 18. They will automatically get tickets to hear the Pope in Croke Park.

It is understood all other for the stadium have been assigned, although some have been set aside for homeless people and refugees. Over 10,000 people from overseas have indicated their intention to travel for the festival but that number is expected to grow.

Read More: Homeless families 'will be moved out of capital' during Pope's visit The general public can order tickets for Knock Shrine and the Phoenix Park on Monday. Around 45,000 tickets for Knock are expected to be quickly taken on a first-come-first-served basis.

There will be 500,000 tickets for the Phoenix Park, where Pope Francis will celebrate Mass on Sunday, August 26.

People can log on to WorldMeeting2018.ie from Monday morning to register – but Communications Manager Brenda Drumm said it will be impossible to attend both events.

"Tickets for Knock shrine will be printed and posted by July 31 to all of those who have successfully booked on our website," she said. "We will be issuing the tickets for Phoenix Park as a print-at-home ticket.

"We will not be printing or posting tickets for Phoenix Park. They will also be issued by July 31."

Online Editors