Ticketmaster warn customers over potential personal payment details breach

TICKETMASTER has warned its customers that their personal payment details may have been breached by a third party.

In an email this evening, the ticket supplier said that the breach could affect those who purchased tickets between February and June 23, 2018.

The ticket website has advised customers to monitor their account statements for any evidence of fraud or identity theft.

"Whilst we have no evidence to suggest your data has been compromised, we are notifying you out of an abundance of caution.

"If you are concerned or notice any suspicious activity on your account, you should contact your bank(s) and any credit card companies," the email said.

"On Saturday, June 23, 2018, Ticketmaster UK identified malicious software on a customer support product hosted by Inbenta Technologies, an external third-party supplier to Ticketmaster.

"As soon as we discovered the malicious software, we disabled the Inbenta product across all Ticketmaster websites.

"As a result of Inbenta’s product running on Ticketmaster websites, some of our customers’ personal or payment information may have been accessed by an unknown third-party."

Ticketmaster say the potential breach affects less than 5pc of their global customers.

Online Editors